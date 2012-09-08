Minooka manhandled by Oswego

MINOOKA — In the Southwest Prairie Conference opener in Minooka Friday night, it was all Oswego, as they manhandled the Indians 42-0.

Right from the start, the Panthers were firing on all cylinders. After stopping the Minooka offense on its first drive, Oswego came out and scored on its first drive, a 4-yard touchdown run from senior running back Mickeel Stewart to make it a 7-0 game.

“When my offensive line is holding blocks and our receivers are making blocks as well, its pretty easy to choose which hole you want to run through,” Stewart said. “From there, it’s all you.”

From there, the flood gates were opened, as Stewart scored, again as time expired in the first quarter, giving the Panthers a 14-0 lead. The Minooka offense was M.I.A all night, as it only totaled 15 yards and one first down in the first half, something head coach Paul Forsythe was not pleased about.

“It wasn’t anything Oswego was doing, we didn’t finish blocks,” Forsythe said. “We didn’t get off the ball at the point of attack. We didn’t get positives plays on first down. There was no scheme that ruined us. They played better defensively than we played offensively.”

While the Indians offense continued to struggle, the Oswego offense continued to overpower the Minooka defense. A 1-yard quarterback keeper from quarterback Brett Wainwright made it 21-0 Panthers. Then, with 11 seconds left in the half, Jack Kwiakowski hauled in an 11-yard TD reception to make it 28-0. That capped off a 99-yard drive from the Panthers.

“Credit our offensive coordinators for that drive,” Kwiakowski said, who made four grabs on the drive. “They saw I could get some open looks out of the tight end spot, so they moved me around and made some great calls.”

Oswego received the ball to start the second half, scoring when receiver Elliot McGaughy hauled in a 50-yard touchdown reception, making it a 35-0 game, pretty much sealing the Indians’ fate on the night.

“Our preparation was excellent tonight,” Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. “We took the time to make a game plan and implemented it in tonight’s game. We put our players in the position to be successful, and they were.”

Another touchdown in the third quarter led to the final outcome of the game. The loss drops the Indians to 0-3 on the season, stacking the deck even higher against Minooka in its bid to make the playoffs.

“Before we even talk about next week, we need to regroup,” Forsythe said. “We have to regroup before we even look at Plainfield Central.”

For Oswego, however, the win makes the Panthers 2-1, as they seem set to run through the SPC this year.

“One of our weekly goals is 1-0, which means you can only control what you do that week,” Cooney said. “We know we don’t want to waste any opportunities this year, and our kids got the job done.”