Oswego QB West too much for Indians

It seemed that too often during Friday’s game at Oswego, Minooka had a good shot to take Panthers quarterback Ryan West down.

However, even when the Indians were able to get pressure on West, he somehow escaped it, and found one of a number of receivers for a big gain. West, a Division I-prospect, threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 Panthers win.

“It was really tough. He’s an outstanding quarterback. I think we did a good job. Still, it was pretty tough (to take West down),” Minooka defensive tackle Jake Residori said. “It was disappointing. Because you would get there, you would work all that pressure. He’ll get that deep pass on you or that little run. It just beats you up a little on the inside.”

West, who took the majority of the snaps out of the shotgun, completed 19 of 40 passes. He threw touchdown passes to three different receivers — Brett Wainright, Josh Mapalo and Jack Kwiatkowski. The leading receiver for the Panthers (7-2, 7-0 Southwest Prairie Conference) was Elliot McGaughey. The Indians (6-3, 6-1 SPC) had a tough time stopping him all night, as McGaughey finished with seven catches and 102 receiving yards.

“I think West is pretty flipping good. He’s everything that he’s been billed to be and much, much more,” Minooka coach Bert Kooi said. “They put pressure on him but he was able to avoid pressure and just kept plays alive.”

The Indians just couldn’t get anything going on offense to take the ball out of West’s hands. Kalvin Hill wasn’t his usual self, running for 83 yards on 19 carries. Minooka’s leading receiver was quarterback Joe Carnagio, who ran for 92 yards.

Hill scored the Indians’ only touchdown, a 16-yard scamper midway through the second quarter. Most of the night, however, the Indians’ offense couldn’t get much going. Minooka also turned the ball over three times, with Carnagio throwing two interceptions and Hill losing a fumble.

“We just gave [West] too many chances offensively,” Kooi said. “As good as they are offensively and as good as that kid is, if you’re going to beat them, you better be able to control the ball on offense, you better be able to score some points, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Kooi said that the Panthers were really the only team that’s been able to match up with the Indians’ offensive line this year, something that contributed to the team’s struggles running the ball.

“I think they physically matched us up front, which people haven’t been able to do,” Kooi said. “Kudos to them.”