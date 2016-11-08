8A Football: Oswego East defense good, Loyola’s defense better

Oswego East football coach Tyson LeBlanc took some time Sunday to replay film from the Class 8A second round playoff game.

That only reconfirmed what LeBlanc already knew: Oswego East had opportunities to knock off No. 1 Loyola.

The No. 16 Wolves (9-2) contained the Ramblers (11-0) to a season-low 22 points, but Oswego East was shut out of the end zone as Loyola contained Iowa-bound Ivory Kelly-Martin to just 33 yards rushing on Saturday. The result was a 22-3 season-ending loss for Oswego East.

"Our defense played lights out. Talking to their coaches after the game, they said we were by far the most physical and the best defense they'd seen all year," LeBlanc said. "Coming from the conference they play in, that means a lot. We weren't in it for moral victories, but that's a great compliment coming from them. They're a great team and a great program."

Loyola, which is currently ranked No. 30 nationally by High School Football America, will now travel to No. 24 Huntley on Saturday for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal game.

"If you would have told me on Friday that we were going to hold them to 22 points, I would have told you that we were going to win by two touchdowns," LeBlanc said. "I thought we had a really good game plan offensively. There were some things we didn't execute very well, but they're a very good defense."

Oswego East reached the red zone twice, and was inside the Loyola 30 in two other situations, but could not convert those drives into points on the scoreboard.

"Offensively, I wouldn't say we've struggled in the red zone because we really haven't, but we struggled in the red zone against Oswego and we struggled against Loyola – two teams with good defenses," LeBlanc said. "For us, the closer we got to the goal line, the less space there is for our athletes to operate. They made plays when they needed to and got stops. When you're playing a team like that, you can't attempt field goals and win games. You've got to score touchdowns."

Loyola struck first on a 5-yard touchdown run by Duke recruit Jake Marwede and a two-point conversion gave the Ramblers an 8-0 lead with 4:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oswego East got on the board in the second quarter behind a 43-yard field goal by Chase Bruns after an incomplete pass on third-and-9 to create an 8-3 game. But Loyola countered with another TD by Marwede – this time from 8 yards out – and Marwede made the two-point conversion catch in the end zone for a 16-3 halftime lead.

Oswego East had a big third quarter with two more opportunities to cut Loyola's lead. After a big connection from quarterback Jaylon Banks (17-for-33, 227 yards) to Collin O'Reilly put the Wolves at the Loyola 5, the Wolves were pushed back to the 9 and on third-and-9, Banks' pass was heading for Kijana Caldwell in the end zone when it was tipped it away. The ensuing field goal attempt missed.

The Wolves also drove to the Loyola 31 later in the quarter, but turned the ball over on an incomplete pass on fourth down.

In addition a solid defensive game by Oswego East, Tahj Oliver intercepted Loyola in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. But on the Wolves' first play from scrimmage, Ryan Lin-Peistrup intercepted Banks near midfield to set up Loyola's final touchdown drive. Marwede's 8-yard run put Loyola ahead, 22-3.

"We picked them off twice - once in a two-point conversion as well. He's a jack-of-all-trades," LeBlanc said of Oliver. "He's played defensive end for us all year and because of their big receiver, Jake Marwede, we decided to use Tahj on him a lot because Tahj is a physical guy who can run. Any time you have a guy out there who is 6-5, 240, we had to do what we could to match up with him, and Tahj did a good job."

Oswego East tried to put together a final offensive series with 4:35 to play in the game. Banks found Justin Clark for a completion at the Loyola 35 before O'Reilly caught a pass and Kelly-Martin came through with some rushing yards to reach the Loyola 25. But on fourth down, Banks was sacked and Loyola left its offense on the field until the final horn.

“The thing I talked to our kids about before the game was to go out and have fun because I think when we played Oswego earlier in the year, we played very uptight. That’s one thing we were able to do. We went out and played loose,” LeBlanc said. “We put everything on the line.”