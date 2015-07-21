Oswego East football under new leadership

Oswego East head football coach Tyson LeBlanc expected a bit of competition with the starting quarterback role for the 2015 season, but a transfer student added another twist to the offensive puzzle this summer.

Senior James Kidd returns with the most varsity playing experience after starting in several games last year, but will vie for the starting role with junior Jackson Piatek, who was the sophomore starting quarterback in 2014, as well as junior Jaylon Banks. Banks is a transfer student from Lyons Township.

“When Jaylon transferred in, the competition level picked up a bit. Jaylon has done some nice things and he’s a very athletic young man and brings in a different dynamic than we’ve had the last couple of years in that position,” LeBlanc said. “Defensively, we feel like we have a lot of guys coming back who played last year and a lot of guys with experience so we’re jelling pretty quick on that side of the ball. We feel we have James in competition for quarterback, and other than that we may just have four seniors that will get playing time on offense. The rest will be juniors and a sophomore.”

Despite the projected youth on the offensive side of the ball, LeBlanc has been happy with the talent level of the newcomers throughout the summer. Junior Tyran Bailey, a key contributor at the sophomore level last year, amassed over 1,200 yards rushing and will be a focus in the Wolves’ backfield. At 6-foot-5, junior newcomer Stephon Harris is expected to be a primary target at wide receiver.

“We feel skill-position-wise, we feel this is the most athletic group we’ve had,” LeBlanc said. “The fact that they’re young and inexperienced, they still make some rookie mistakes, but a lot of times they make up for it with their athleticism.”

Oswego East spent the month of June spending three days a week in camp and four days in the weight room, and ramped up to four weekdays of camp in July with continued emphasis on strength and conditioning.

“The improvements we’ve made from the beginning of the summer to now, I’ve been very pleased,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to be very young on offense, so we’re working the kinks out on that side, but it’s been very good.”

In addition to team camp, the Wolves entered 7-on-7 events at Downers Grove South and Bolingbrook and will cap off the summer by hosting a six-team 7-on-7 event this Thursday at Oswego East, welcoming Batavia, Neuqua Valley, Glenbard East, Metamora and Sterling.

“At Downers Grove, we played a good mix. We played Downers Grove South, Lincoln-Way East, Benet, Normal Community,” LeBlanc said. “At Bolingbrook, we played Al Raby [Chicago], Joliet Central, Wheaton Warrenville South – a good mix. We had a lineman challenge last week – bench press, tug of war, tire flips, sled drives. The skill guys always get to get out and do 7-on-7s all over the place and it’s good for our linemen to get out and compete as well.”

Now, LeBlanc and the Wolves are counting down the days until the 2015 season opener, which will take place at West Chicago on Aug. 28. The first official day of practice is Aug. 10. Oswego East will have two new nonconference opponents this fall, with a home game against Chicago Heights on Sept. 4. These two additions will be one-year contracts before Joliet West and Joliet Central are added into the Southwest Prairie Conference for 2016-17 school year. Nine conference games will fill up the entire regular season schedule in 2016.

“The summer, with as much as we’re allowed to do, when you get to this point of the summer – from a coaching perspective we just want to get out of the summer healthy,” LeBlanc said. “You want to make sure no one gets hurt and plays smart. Our guys are getting a little tired of banging into each other. I know they’re eager to get the season started.”