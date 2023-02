OSWEGO – Glenbard East’s offense gave Rams’ fans plenty to cheer about in Week 1, but could not get on the board in Week 2.

The Rams fell at Oswego East 33-0 Friday night. East fell to 1-1 on the season.

East enters DuPage Valley Conference play with a game at West Aurora (1-1) next Friday at 7:30 p.m.