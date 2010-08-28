Morris defense keys opening win over Oswego

Three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a safety — that’s what the Morris defense planted on Oswego on opening night here in town.

“Our defense played outstanding. I told the kids after the game that they played a very good Oswego team and the defense set the tone tonight against them,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said after his first career win. “The offense had a great second quarter, but they also made a lot of mistakes that we will fix, but that was Redskins’ defense tonight.”

However, Oswego scored first in its first possession following a three-and-out series by Morris. The Panthers then went 57 yards in 14 plays and scored on a 1-yard QB run by A.J. Johnson. Freddie Miller added the extra-point kick. Things didn’t look particularly good at this point for the locals when Morris QB Austin Feeney was intercepted by Eric Zweep on the Oswego 47, but the Redskins forced their first big break of the game thereafter. On the very next play from scrimmage, Brandon Long fumbled the ball and Coleman pounced on it.

“I saw the ball on the ground and jumped on it as quick as I could,” Coleman said. “It was great. We knew that forcing turnovers on defense was going to be a key to our season and if we keep doing it like we did tonight and we get the bounces, we can go 14-0.”

Morris got the ball on their own 45 and marched right to its first score in nine plays. Feeney capped the drive with a 7-yard quarterback sweep and Kjeld Torkelson added the PAT kick and the score was even at 9:09 of the second quarter.

“It was huge for our offense that the defense got us right back out there,” Feeney said. “It made us want to get into the end zone that much more.”

After the two teams traded punts, Morris had pinned Oswego deep in its own territory on the 4 when the Redskins recorded a safety. Again, Coleman was right on the spot in the end zone when the ball came out of Johnson’s hands but it ended up going out the back of the end zone for a safety.

“It bounced right in front of my face,” he said. “It went right through my hands and out the back of the end zone for a safety.”

Leading 9-7, Morris then took the ensuing kick, drove 40 yards in 11 plays over 5:40 and scored on the last play of the first half on pass from Feeney to Branden Odom. The PAT kick was blocked, however, and the score at intermission was 15-7.

“That was Morris football there,” Feeney said. “To drive down the field like that and get into the end zone on the last play of the half ... it was huge for us going into the locker room.”

After the break, Coleman snuffed one drive with an interception and John Serna recovered a fumble in the next. A pair of punts ensued before Morris found its way back into the end zone to make it 21-7. Feeney once again took the ball in himself — this time from 3-yards out at 9:49 of the fourth quarter and the wide kick made it 21-7. Mitch Yard grabbed an interception in the next series and ultimately, Will Terry had a pick to essentially end the game with a little under two minutes to go.

“The defense really showed up and played tough and created turnovers and that made the offense’s job much easier tonight,” Feeney said.

Oswego did score following a blocked punt with 3:56 to go, but the defense made the 21-14 final hold up.

“After the opening drive, I challenged the defensive line to pick things up,” Morris defensive coordinator John Courter said. “I also told the defensive backs to stay awake. Once the line got going is was a matter of the defense doing its job and making the reads.”

The Morris defense allowed 112 yards of offense by the Panthers. The visitors had 52 yards on 21 carries while allowing just 4-of-18 through the air for 60 yards. Offensively, Morris had eight different ball carries on the evening and totaled 148 total yards including 98 on the ground. Feeney completed 3-of-8 passes for 50 yards.