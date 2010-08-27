Football opener against Oswego should speak volumes

Well, here we go.

Depending on when your newspaper is plunked on the doorstep today, or when you have the chance to read it, the opening night of high school football is already over.

Still, it’s never a bad time to talk about high school football. I know that anticipation of walking up to the field on Friday nights is one of the best things about this job. It’s usually during the sophomore game and I love guessing if Morris is winning by the sound of the crowd before moving into view of the scoreboard. Finding a comfy seat in the press box is usually the next thing towards getting ready, and then eating food catered by Sam’s Pizza to the press box. An Italian beef sandwich from Sam’s is actually right up there with the opening kickoff.

From there, most of the time things get blurry. That may sound a bit funny, but I actually spend most of the game thinking about Friday night’s deadline. A rush almost always follows me out the doors of MCHS and I almost always run to my car to get back into the office and get the story written. The next best satisfaction then is reading about the football game when I have the paper in my hands that morning. It’s kind of like the football tab in that regard. Relieved that it’s over and satisfied with the finished product.

Speaking of the football tab, I’d like to thank Jay Roth for helping us out with the secondary cover story. I thought it meshed well with connecting the classic era and the new. Roth was part of what I refer to as the golden era of Morris football since both the 1964 and 1967 teams went undefeated.

It led the fans of Morris right into the Dan Darlington days and ultra-competitiveness. Roth and I have talked about that 1967 team that he and Darlington were co-captains on. He also once again brushed me up on that squad’s offense. The linemen were: Mike Hume - LG, Jay Roth — RG, Jim Tibbott - RT, Mike Dummitt - LT, Brad Hayes - C, Chuck Olson - RE and Mike Barr - LW. Darlington was the right half, Mike Bates the left half with Keith Laughary as a backup, Denny Steele and Bill Reagan were the fullbacks and Guy Christensen and Rich Wells were the quarterbacks. It’s not slighting the 1964 team, which I know gets overlooked, but that team really sling-shotted Morris football into what it is today. By the way, I’d like to here from some of you old timers from the 1964 team and we’ll write about that team another day.

If you played on that team, send me an e-mail. I’d also be interested in finding out who the oldest living member of the Morris football team is. If you have that answer, please e-mail me at tsmith@morrisdailyherald.com or drop me a letter here at the Herald.

Hopefully in between you folks telling me about your favorite football moments, we can also dissect a few Redskins victories. People keep asking me how good I think this team is going to be and to be honest, I don’t really know. I think we can expect to see a lot of juniors playing this year, which could mean things breaking either way. The thing about it is that with the last two coaches, Darlington and George Dergo, I got to know them well enough that I knew how good a team they thought they had just by talking to them and asking the right questions. Of the last six seasons, I pegged both the 2005 and 2007 teams as being state-caliber.

I know the 2005 one cost me a mowhawk haircut and all, but I did call it before the season began. I just don’t know about this team and I’ve seen it several times this summer. I just don’t know Alan Thorson well enough yet to know when he really means something and when he’s saying it just because he thinks he knows he should. My gut tells me, though, that this is going to be a good season. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 7-2 or 8-1. Much of what we are going to be looking at this year will come down to how well the Redskins compete against Oswego.

The Panthers are always formidable and it always points to a potential season-opening loss. If Morris wins this game, and wins handily, we may have a team that can advance far in the playoffs. A close loss would not be disastrous, but then that makes the Bradley game tenuous and with more pressure. A big win by the Panthers and it could mean another 5-4 team. You just never know and it’s why they play the games.