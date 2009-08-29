Little ‘O’ = OT ‘L’ in Oswego

Forty eight minutes and 97 plays were not enough to determine the outcome of Friday night’s football opener in Oswego.

After each side went toiling away on the defensive side of the ball for that duration, the game remained at a scoreless deadlock. Four plays later in overtime, Morris scored its only points of the game on a 36-yard field goal by Jake Perry. Two plays after that, Oswego won the game on a 7-yard run by senior running back Sean Danielson.

It came on a pitch from quarterback Ryan West and a sweep around left end and left the clock emblazoned with the 6-3 final.

“That was a great play call,” Morris defensive coordinator Andy Peterson said. “It was a great defensive game ... we have a lot of respect for that team.”

Oswego ended the game with 10 first downs on the evening but the Morris defense received little support from the Redskins offense on the night.

“We were well prepared. The kids did exactly what I asked them to do,” Peterson said. “And they were put in some really bad spots. Really bad spots and they came up big.”

The locals, on the other hand, ended with 7 first downs on offense.

“The effort was not too bad but we have some work to do on the offense. The defense was outstanding tonight,” Morris head coach George Dergo said. “Offensively we made a lot of mistakes ... too many mistakes. We were able to work in a lot of different sets today and we were really wide open, so we’ll have a lot on tape to learn from. It’s will be good to help the kids learn to react. And in the second half ... we made too many mistakes.”

Morris quarterback Martin Maldonado was sacked five times and hurried often in the game when he tried to throw.

“We couldn’t get it started tonight. The running game didn’t go like we thought it would,” Maldonado said. “But I know I need to step up and make some of those throws. They have a good blitz package and know how to go after it. They have a lot of good athletes on that defense.”

“We need yards, yards, yards on offense,” Morris senior captain Tyler Thetard said. “It was a physical game against a good team but we need to gain yards on offense.”

Fellow senior captain Kevin Henry felt that the overall effort of the Redskins should not be ignored.

“For the first game of the year, you want to win, but we gave it everything we had,” he said. “All the way around, everybody played their butts off. My hat’s off to Oswego.”

Morris ended the game with 74 yards of total offense. That includes 30 yards on the ground in 35 carries. Through the air, Maldonado was 3-of-12 passing for 44 yards and he was intercepted once. On defense, Thetard led the team with 11 tackles while Rex Layne and Jordan Bruyn wound up with 9 tackles apiece. Bruyn and Perry added interceptions.

“They are a good ball team and they are a good ball team and tonight they won,” Thetard said. “But I think we’ve got the cobwebs out of our heads now and we’ll get back after it next week.”