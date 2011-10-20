SPC title on the line Friday in Oswego

MINOOKA — Bert Kooi’s Minooka Indians didn’t start out the season the way they wanted to, with back-to-back losses against Morris and Providence — two games that Minooka could have easily won.

Seven weeks later, the Indians have overcome that rough non-conference schedule and righted the ship, running through the Southwest Prairie Conference schedule with six straight wins.

“I think the first two weeks we were really high-tensed,” Minooka offensive lineman Hank Gronlund said. “Now we’re more, just having fun. We’re more relaxed and more focused.”

Friday night, Minooka will play for the Southwest Prairie Conference title when it travels to Oswego. Game time is 7 p.m.

Like Minooka, the Panthers lost their first two games as well, falling to Marian Central and Waubonsie Valley. Now, Oswego sits in the same spot as the Indians at 6-2. The Indians have won a share of the SPC championship the last two seasons. A win Friday would give them their first outright conference title in the SPC, and the team’s first outright league title since 1997, when the Indians were members of the Suburban Prairie Red.

“That’s the first thing on our goal list, to win the conference title,” Indians defensive lineman Jake Residori said. “And to have it come down to the last game is really cool.”

During Minooka’s six-game winning streak, Kooi says he’s seen improvements every game.

“I think we’ve gotten better each and every week. Again, I think we learned a lot in that Morris loss, and we learned even more in the Providence loss. Again, I think we laid an egg offensively in the Plainfield Central loss,” Kooi said. “We just kept getting better, kept getting better and kept getting better. So that’s the biggest thing. I don’t know if it’s any particular area. I think on offense, on defense and on special teams we’ve gotten better.”

If the Indians want to take home the conference crown, one thing that they will have to do is contain Panthers quarterback Ryan West. West is a legit talent at the quarterback position. According to Rivals.com, he already has an offer to play for Southern Illinois, and a number of FBS schools are interested in him as well, including ones in the Big Ten. Not only can West beat defenses with his arm, he’s also able to keep plays alive with his legs.

“They’ve got a talented group of receivers and probably one of the best quarterbacks in the Southwest Prairie, since I’ve been here at least,” Kooi said. “Ryan West, he’s one of the better quarterbacks, I would say in the state of Illinois.”

Offensively, one thing that will play to Minooka’s advantage is that Kalvin Hill, who hurt his ankle during last week’s win, will be in the lineup. Something that will be a challenge for Hill and the rest of the Indians defense is that Oswego will show a number of fronts. The Panthers will line up in a 4-3, 5-2, 4-4 and a 5-3.

“If you were talking about Week 1 or Week 2 and trying to run what we want to do offensively against a multitude of different fronts, that would be a lot more difficult,” Kooi said. “It’s Week 9, we’ve seen all of those fronts before. Maybe not in one game, but we’ve at least seen all of those fronts before.”

Coal City (7-1) at Dwight (1-7), 7 p.m. Friday After going through a grueling schedule the last five weeks, which started in the Interstate Eight Large and ended with last week’s crossover win over Wilmington, the Coalers get a break this week when they take on Dwight, who’s only win came against winless Reed-Custer in Week 7. Coal City puts itself in great position for a strong playoff run with a victory.

Peotone (3-5) at Seneca (3-5), 7:15 p.m. Friday A few weeks ago, it seemed like this could possibly be a big game for the Irish in terms of playoff-eligibility. Once again, all Seneca is playing for will be pride, as the Irish look to match last season’s 4-5 record.