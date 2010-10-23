Minooka gains share of Southwest Prairie title with win over Oswego

MINOOKA — Two short weeks ago, Minooka won a football game at Plainfied North in overtime when Jason Lizalek made an extra-point kick after the Tigers had missed one.

When the Indians again went to overtime in their Southwest Prairie Conference varsity game Friday against Oswego, they got the ball first, just as North had two weeks before. Just like the Tigers did two weeks ago, the Indians turned the opening possession of overtime into a touchdown on an 8-yard Kyle Banks run.

And just like the Tigers two weeks ago, they failed to convert the extra point when Lizalek’s kick sailed wide to the left.

Fortunately for the Indians, the parallels between the two games ended there. Minooka’s defense held, with Blake Montella recovering a Panthers fumble at the 1 on fourth down to preserve a 27-21 Minooka win.

It is a win that earns the Indians a share of their second straight SPC championship. Plainfield North defeated Plainfield South 43-35 Friday, leaving North, South and Minooka in a three-way tie atop the standings at 6-1.

“Oh yeah, it seemed just like the Plainfield North game,” Lizalek said. “I’m so happy our defense stepped up and made up for my mistake. The snap was a little high and so the hold didn’t get down right away. It happens in high school football. We’re not going to be perfect.”

Two Lizalek field goals, including a career-long 36-yarder that tied the game with 1:21 left in regulation, were one big reason why the Indians got to overtime in a game they trailed 14-0 at halftime. A defense which sacked Oswego quarterback Ryan West three times and had an interception in the second half is another. That defense saved its best work for after the Panthers got the ball on the 10 in overtime. On first down, Bowling Green-bound defensive lineman Zach Colvin got enough of a West pass for it to hit the ground well short of its target. West was under pressure again on second down and overthrew a wide-open Matt Schimek in the end zone.

West found Eric Zweep with a short pass to the right on third down but Zweep was tackled at the 3 to set up the final play. After West dropped back on fourth down, Colvin ran by him initially as West scrambled toward the goal line. Colvin caught up before he got there and hit him, forcing the fumble. Montella eventually emerged with the ball out of a scrum.

“Well once I knew they were throwing the ball I was pass-rushing, trying to beat a tackle,” Colvin said. “Then I saw him step up, so I made a move underneath and ran and caught him. It was an unbelievable feeling, after we came together and stepped up like that and picked Jason up. He made two great field goals and has done a great job. Misses happen, and when they do, the rest of the team has to step up.”

Few Indians stepped up in the first half as the Indians allowed four sacks and lost a fumble as the Panthers shut them out. Oswego scored its first touchdown on a near-turnover, as a John Hugunin fumble near the goal line was recovered by teammate and Panthers offensive lineman Dan Ferguson in the end zone. Oswego linebacker Jack Smith set up the second score with a recovery of a Kalvin Hill fumble at the Minooka 25. Three plays later, West found Jack Kwiatkowski open in the back of the end zone. Banks ran the opening kickoff of the second half back 75 yards to the Oswego 7, but back-to-back penalties called on the Indians erased the momentum and forced them to settle for a 34-yard Lizalek field goal.

Their offense put together its first long scoring drive the next time it got the ball, going 62 yards in 11 plays. Banks capped the series with a 15-yard touchdown run (Brozovich ran in the 2-point conversion) to make it a 14-11 game late in the third. The Indians forced Oswego to go three-and-out, but gave the ball right back when Smith once again recovered a Hill fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter. Oswego capitalized with a West 44-yard touchdown pass to Kwiatkowski. Hill made up for the miscue less than 4 minutes alter with a 40-yard touchdown run, and a Cameron Thwaites interception set up Lizalek to tie the game a few minutes later.

“Turnovers and special teams, those are the things we always talk about and they were huge tonight,” Minooka coach Bert Kooi said. “The kickoff return by Kyle Banks and then the big plays made by our defense. All year long we’ve been a team that’s won with its offense and I think we showed tonight that we can win in other ways.’

Oswego did win the sophomore game 40-33 with the SPC title on the line.