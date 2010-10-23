Minooka defense rises to occasion against Oswego

MINOOKA — The Minooka Indians did not play a strong offensive game on Friday. They had three turnovers and six costly penalties.

The defense, however, stepped up and kept the Indians in the game all night with two sacks and an interception in the second half to help them get the 27-21 overtime victory over Oswego.

Going into the game, the Indians knew that they were going up against one of the best passers in the conference in junior quarterback Ryan West. Minooka’s game plan was unconventional. They rushed only three defensive linemen, leaving eight back in the secondary covering West’s receivers.

This scheme was effective in getting pressure to West, sacking him three, intercepting him once and limiting him to only one big pass play.

“I think it says a lot about guys like (defensive linemen) Zach Colvin, Alex Hamilton, Jake DeGraaf and Parker Parzych. I think we showed that we can play a little pass defense,” said Minooka coach Bert Kooi.

Despite the defensive pressure on West, Minooka was still trailing 21-18 late in the fourth quarter when senior defensive back Cameron Thwaites — the unsung hero of the team according to Coach Kooi — made a huge interception to set up a game-tying field goal by senior kicker Jason Lizalek.

“That was huge… what a great thing to happen to a great kid. He made a game saving play,” said Kooi. “I heard a lot of cheering, so I figured I did an alright job,” said Thwaites.

The field goal forced the game into overtime, where Minooka scored first on a rushing touchdown by senior running back Kyle Banks. The extra point was missed, opening the door for Osewgo to pull out a victory. The defense went to work again, and stopped the Panthers from scoring by forcing a fumble at their 3 yard line on 4th down to secure the victory.

“It was pretty big to get a nice defensive stand on the goal line especially since we missed the extra point,” said junior defensive end Alex Hamilton.

The Indians start the playoffs next week at home, and the defense says that it’s confident.

“I feel excellent. I feel like we’re really going on all cylinders here. We can do really big things here (in the state playoffs,)” said Thwaites.