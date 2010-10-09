Salazar, Lizalek lift Indians past Plainfield North in overtime

PLAINFIELD — Taylor Salazar made getting 2 yards look difficult.

Jazon Lizalek, with some help from Plainfield North’s coach and the officials, made kicking an extra point even tougher.

Together the duo gave their Minooka Indians a 35-34 overtime victory over North in Southwest Prairie Conference varsity football Friday night.

Salazar just got over the goal line on a 2-yard scoring run, and Lizalek made his second try the charm in making the decisive point after touchdown kick. After North scored on its first overtime possession but missed the extra point, Salazar countered with a touchdown of his own from the 2 yard line on third down. It was just the fourth carry of the game for Salazar, a fullback who ranks fourth on the team in rushing attempts this season.

“I was nervous, but I just put it behind me and focused on the situation,” Salazar said of what crossed his mind after learning a belly left had been called for him. “I saw a little seam and did all I could to run through it. Thankfully I got in.”

As North kicker Sean Renzi showed when his extra-point try after a Kyle Palandech touchdown run earlier in overtime went wide left, Lizalek’s kick that followed was no formality. He had to wait through a timeout called by the Tigers in an attempt to ice him before booting the ball between the uprights for an apparent game-winner. Unfortunately for Lilazek and the Indians, a dead-ball penalty had been called on the Tigers which should have stopped the play before it started.

That meant Lilazek had to kick again. He did, and converted his fifth extra point of the night in as many tries to set off the celebration again on the Minooka sideline. “I can’t say enough about Jason Lilazek,” Minooka coach Bert Kooi said.

“You’re talking about a kid who was hurt last season. He knew he was not going to be able to kick the entire year, and he was still there at every single practice, doing what he could to help the team. He came out this year, and we weren’t real happy with the way he was kicking the ball at the beginning of the year. He’s stuck with it, he’s kicking the ball a whole lot better and he came up huge for us tonight.”

The game leading up to overtime was almost as wild as the finish. North tailback Kapri Bibbs, who set a state record with 520 rushing yards in the previous week’s win over Oswego, took a toss left 79 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The Indians went three-and-out on their first series but turned it around from there. A Kalvin Hill 35-yard run and a 38-yard pass from Mitch Brozovich to Dan Fox set up Brozovich for a 1-yard touchdown run on the Indians’ second series.

North went back ahead on a 5-yard Bibbs touchdown run early in the second quarter, but the Indians answered right back with a long drive that Hill finished with a 3-yard run into the end zone. Hill got another 3-yard score shortly before halftime for Minooka’s first lead, which grew to 28-14 midway through the third quarter on a 7-yard Kyle Banks touchdown plunge. The Tigers halved their deficit when Bibbs finished off a 14-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Palandech then passed to Cody Lopez for a 28-yard touchdown with 7:48 left in regulation to tie the game.

“When it was 28-14, we still knew they had great talent on their team and anything could happen,” Hill said. “We had them down but we never thought the game was over.”

Hill finished the game with 138 yards on 17 carries to lead the Indians. Bibbs led all players with 199 yards on 31 carries.