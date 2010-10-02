Indians hold off Oswego East rally

MINOOKA — It was a chilly night as the Minooka Indians football team jumped out to an early lead and hung on to beat the Oswego East Wolves 42-34 on Minooka’s homecoming night.

On the first play from scrimmage, senior defensive back Doug Sachtleben of Minooka forced a fumble, which led to a Kalvin Hill 21-yard touchdown run. The junior running back was not done, however, as later in the quarter he scored from 31 yards out to give the Indians a 14-0 lead. Hill on the night had 21 carries for 212 yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown.

“Main thing was to come out and get the win… they played us close, we won by one score. We made some mistakes…. The thing was to come out here and get a win and get our confidence back,” said Hill.

At halftime, it was 28-13 Minooka. After another Hill rushing and receiving touchdown, it was 42-13 Indians.

Then Oswego East mounted a comeback. It started with a 4-yard touchdown run from senior running back Oliver Graham, who also had 48 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown. Then, it was quarterback Dakoda Skenandore’s turn to take over. He connected with senior receiver Bobby Smith with a 32 yard touchdown reception. Smith had a huge game, with 227 yards receiving and the one touchdown. Skenandore then rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, his second rushing touchdown of the night to go along with 395 passing yards and 2 touchdown passes.

“They didn’t give up. They kept on fighting and battling,” said Oswego East coach Mark Green of his team’s effort in the second half.

With a minute left, Oswego East had the ball, looking to score. However, just like their first offensive play of the game, they turned it over. Senior defensive back James Salahuddin of Minooka intercepted a Skenandore pass to ice the game for the Indians.

“I think we’re the better football team and we just had to go out and take care of business and play Minooka football,” said Minooka coach Bert Kooi. “We did that for three quarters and we sort of let it get away from us there.”

Up next for the Indians is a conference matchup against Plainfield North.