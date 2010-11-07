Kaneland runs away from Crystal Lake Central

MAPLE PARK – Kaneland senior Blake Serpa put on a show for the half a dozen Northern Illinois players watching from the sidelines.

The Central Michigan recruit left his future Mid-American Conference foes – including quarterback Chandler Harnish, linebacker Pat Schiller and tackle Trevor Olson – with a glowing scouting report to relay to NIU coach Jerry Kill in the Knights’ 34-7 IHSA Class 5A second round playoff victory over Crystal Lake Central.

Serpa ran through the eighth-seeded Tigers (8-3) for a 28-yard touchdown run and a snatched what could’ve been an interception from the grasp of CLC defenders for an 18-yard touchdown catch in the final four minutes of the second quarter to give top-seeded Kaneland (11-0) a commanding 27-7 halftime lead.

“I know (Kaneland graduate and NIU defensive back) Boone Thorgesen, who had a lot of success here, brought some (NIU) guys down, but I’m just glad to come out and win for my team,” Serpa said. “I’m not looking that far ahead yet.”

Kaneland quarterback Joe Camiliere completed 17 of 25 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns, but he admits Serpa and the rest of his receivers made his statline even better. Daniel Helm, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound freshman, shed a tackler on his 32-yard touchdown catch. Taylor Andrews (3 catches, 51 yards) held onto the ball despite several hard hits across the middle, Tyler Callaghan (3 catches used all of his 6-foot-5 frame to beat CLC defenders for a 21-yard touchdown catch and junior Quinn Buschbacher (7 catches, 104 yards) put on the burners to chase down a lob pass for a 27-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

“I just have all the confidence in the world in those receivers,” Camiliere said. “[Serpa], Danny, Quinn, Taylor, they all went up and made big plays tonight. I got in trouble tonight and had to throw the ball up, and they did a great job of going up and grabbing it.”

Kaneland’s defense forced three turnovers and limited CLC star running back Gage Harrah – who came into the game with 1,528 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns – to 45 yards on 15 carries.

“We knew they were going to be tough,” Buschbacher said. “We just try to be even tougher.” “They were just more physical than us,” CLC coach Matt Fralick said.

The Knights have played eight of their last 10 games at home but will travel to play athletic Vernon Hills (10-1), the No. 4 seed, next week. “They got talent,” Serpa said. “But it’s the playoffs. Everybody’s got talent. We’re pretty talented.”