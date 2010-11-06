Kaneland vs. Crystal Lake Central playoff capsule

No. 8 Crystal Lake Central (8-2) at No. 1 Kaneland (10-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. today

Scouting the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central earned just its second playoff victory in 32 years last week by topping ninth-seeded Antioch, 24-21, in overtime. The Tigers have worked to balance their traditionally run-first attack this season, though running backs Gage Harrah (1,528 yards, 18 rushing touchdowns) an Dyllon McKinney (844 yards, eight rushing touchdowns) haven’t exactly gathered moss. Central’s 4-4 defense hinges on the aggressiveness of tackle Austin Marsden and end Zack Seiler up front, with linebacker Joey Kielbasa and safety Alex Polk offering support.

“They’ve got athletes all over the field and some pretty good depth,” Knights coach Tom Fedderly said.

Keys to victory: Speaking of diversifying, Kaneland also was out to be two-dimensional this fall, though its bread-and-butter had been the pass in dynamic spread attack. Senior quarterback Joe Camiliere can hurt you both ways, and proved that again in a 42-0 blowout of King to open the playoffs, rushing for a touchdown and throwing for four more before halftime.

“Defensively, we have to limit big plays,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “Kaneland has a lot of weapons that they spread the ball around to. It will be a physical, hard-hitting game from both sides.”

That suits D-line stalwarts Jimmy Boyle and Blake Serpa and a unit that’s coming off its first shutout of the season. The less Kaneland fans hear Harrah’s name over the Peterson Field sound system, the better. The junior shined throughout the Tigers’ playoff opener, but especially emerged down the stretch, gaining big yards late and getting a third-down stop at defensive end that forced Antioch to kick a field goal in overtime.

“We’ll need to know where he is at all times,” Fedderly said.