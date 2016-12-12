2016 Northwest Herald Football Coach of the Year: Johnsburg’s Dan DeBoeuf

Johnsburg football coach Dan DeBoeuf knew he was stepping into a good situation with the Skyhawks in the spring of 2015. Johnsburg was 9-2 the season prior and had a lot of returning talent, including six sophomores who had started on varsity.

Two years later, DeBoeuf and the Skyhawks had their best season in school history, winning the Kishwaukee River Conference in its inaugural season and finishing 13-1 as Class 4A state runner-up to Rochester. For his efforts, DeBoeuf is the Northwest Herald Football Coach of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

DeBoeuf, 29, grew up in Lemont, where he played football. He moved on to play quarterback for three seasons and safety for one at NCAA Division III Carthage College.

DeBoeuf met his wife Kelly at Carthage, where she played soccer, and he teaches health and physical education at Johnsburg. DeBoeuf talks about the season and his fishing exploits in these 10 questions:

If you could coach football at any college, where would it be?

DeBoeuf: I would have to say LSU, I don't think you can beat that atmosphere on a Saturday night.

Do you have any rituals or superstitions on game day?

DeBoeuf: In the playoffs, I had a coffee before every game. After the first three playoff games, I realized they had been all different places that I had gotten the coffee, so for the two final games I had to search around to find two more spots to get it.

Your football beard is gone now, how long had it been growing and do you miss it?

DeBoeuf: I started growing it in Week 1. I do miss it. My wife does not.

What do you have for your pregame meal?

DeBoeuf: Pregame is usually a cowboy wrap from Halsted Street.

What’s something on your iPod no one would expect is there?

DeBoeuf: Well, I think everyone on our team knows I am a big country music fan, but what they don't know is how big of a Reba McIntyre fan I am.

You used to be strength coach at Round Lake, can you still hang with your players when it comes to lifting?

DeBoeuf: I enjoy lifting with the team. I work out with the team Monday through Friday before school. We have some pretty strong guys, so I am just trying to keep up.

Who made the biggest impression on you as a coach?

DeBoeuf: I had the opportunity to play and coach for Jason Aubry, the former Johnsburg head coach. He was my offensive coordinator as a sophomore at Lemont, and after I graduated from Carthage, I coached for a few years with him at Joliet West.

You’re an avid fisherman, what is the biggest fish you ever caught?

DeBoeuf: The biggest freshwater fish would be a 20-pound flathead catfish on the Mississippi River.

What do you like most about fishing?

DeBoeuf: It always has been something that I have really enjoyed. My dad got me hooked as a youngster and it stuck. I enjoy bass fishing the most because of the constant action. I also really enjoy catfishing. It is relaxing, and I enjoy being outdoors.

What was one play call you made this season that was unconventional, but really worked?

DeBoeuf: We ran a reverse in Week 1 against Plano. We were able to get Adam Jayko, our backup quarterback, onto the field without Plano noticing. It was a big play in the game (a 26-yard pass play).