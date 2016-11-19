Hammond: Johnsburg never stopped believing, will play for championship

JOHNSBURG – When Chicago Phillips quarterback J’Bore Gibbs’ knee touched the grass, everything went silent for Johnsburg linebacker Jack Kegel. The Skyhawks fans erupted in the stands and the sideline overflowed onto the field.

Kegel heard nothing.

“It was almost like everything was silent,” said Kegel, surrounded by Johnsburg fans at midfield after the game. “I almost didn’t hear a crowd. There’s no feeling like it. It’s the best feeling ever. It still really hasn’t even hit me yet.

“All I could think was: We’re going to state.”

The Skyhawks are, indeed, going to state.

Johnsburg vanquished the defending Class 4A state champion and cemented a place in Friday’s 4A title game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign after a 23-20 overtime win over Phillips. The 2016 Skyhawks football team will play for the first state title in the school’s history – in any sport.

It was the culmination of a hard-fought game, a grind of a season and a lifetime of work. Not to mention a week of having to hear about Phillips.

The Skyhawks weren’t immune to the fact that Phillips was the defending champ or that the Wildcats often were considered the best team in Class 4A. Credit these Johnsburg players, they didn’t shy away from it.

“It helped hearing how great Phillips is and how much of a powerhouse they are,” running back Alex Peete said. “Everybody said we were the underdogs. We told ourselves we weren’t the underdogs.”

The Wildcats sure looked like the bigger team. Their five offensive linemen collectively had 100 more pounds than the Johnsburg offensive line.

Did 5-foot-9, 180-pound Kegel think this was physically the biggest team he had faced all year?

“I couldn’t disagree, they were definitely the biggest,” Kegel said. “But, obviously, being the biggest doesn’t mean they’re the best.”

Phillips scored first, but the Johnsburg defense came away with two early fumble recoveries and the offense scored on back-to-back touchdowns from quarterback Riley Buchanan.

Johnsburg went up, 14-6, and at that point the home crowd was beside itself.

On the sideline, you could feel how firmly the Skyhawks players believed they were going to win this game. Despite the 44-degree temperature at kickoff and the howling wind – with occasional light rain – there was an energy on the sideline.

It took more defensive stops. As it has been all year, the Johnsburg defense was phenomenal. Coach Dan DeBoeuf said earlier in the week that he wasn’t worried about his defense stopping Phillips. The man hit the nail on the head, and he should feel confident with this defense no matter who comes out on the other side of the 4A bracket.

The offense was another story. After coming away with the early scores it needed, Johnsburg’s attack sputtered.

“It was an absolute battle,” said Buchanan, who also plays outside linebacker. “They’ve got a tough defense. The heart of our team is unreal. We talked about how we had the closest brotherhood and this is the goal.”

It couldn’t have been a more fitting ending than for the game to come down to a fourth-and-goal stop for the defense in overtime.

Like Kegel, defensive lineman Dyllan Hess couldn’t believe how little of the roaring crowd he heard after the final play.

“It was loud, I couldn’t hear a thing,” Hess said. “I didn’t even make it off the field without having happy tears.”

Hess said he might have come to his first Johnsburg game when he was 7 years old.

“I dreamed of being one of those kids one day,” he said. “And we’re here now.”

Here was the middle of Johnsburg Athletic Field, celebrating with students who rushed the field after the post-game handshakes. The players and fans didn’t want to leave the field afterward.

Players hugged mom and dad. Players hugged friends. Players hugged players. Tears fell.

As junior cornerback Brody Frazier left the field, alone, he knelt down, facing midfield and said a prayer. He stood, pointed to the sky. His team had done it.

The Skyhawks are heading to Champaign.

• Sean Hammond is a Northwest Herald sports writer. Write to him at shammond@shawmedia.com.