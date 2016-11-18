Johnsburg overflows with Skyhawks pride

JOHNSBURG – A package of sponge brushes and gallons of yellow, blue, white and black paint at her feet, Johnsburg High School freshman Autumn Taylor outlined a Skyhawk beak on a window at Doggie Depot on Johnsburg Road.

It was one of many such decorations popping up midweek, all in connection with what everyone here knows is the hottest ticket in town. It costs $6 and involves a little something to do with a numerical talisman.

It is, of course, a ticket to Friday night’s game at the Johnsburg High School football field. It’s the semifinal between the Johnsburg Skyhawks and the Wendell Phillips Academy Wildcats – the team that knocked the Skyhawks out of playoff contention last year and the year before.

This year, “Third time’s the charm” is a local mantra, as residents and students express confidence that their undefeated Hawks will break the reigning Class 4A state champ’s spell.

Making it to the semis is the furthest the Skyhawks have gone since the school’s 1978 inception, and yes, folks here are a tad amped up about it.

“It’s been amazing,” said Kelley Layton, athletic secretary at the school and head cheerleading coach. “The thing about it is, this team … they have each other’s backs. Many of them have played together since they were little.”

By midweek, blue- and gold-painted business windows cheered the team’s success throughout town, while banners in the high school cafeteria proclaimed Skyhawk Nation and teased the outcome of Friday’s game.

Between Cubs and Blackhawks symbols, the lighted sign at Raymond’s Bowl blares “GOOD LUCK SKYHAWKS.” Pride in the team led by coach Dan DeBoeuf is on the lips of just about everyone.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Angelo’s grocery store employee Cathy Ritter of Pistakee Highlands.

It’s a sentiment shared by Kelly Erk, a cashier at Angelo’s, and mother of a couple of members of the marching band, Kyle and Joseph Erk.

“These kids have worked really hard,” she said, noting that the players are not just solid athletes, but they’re also good, kind young men. “When they walk past the band, they thank the band members.”

Erk said she’s been to most home games this season, and knows she’ll be there tonight, along with her husband, Mike, and their other sons, Joshua and David.

Village President Ed Hettermann and board member John Huemann said it’s thrilling that the football players have come this far. The credit, they said, extends beyond the talented guys wearing the helmets.

“Successful teams are made up of a lot of components,” Huemann said. “The students, the athletes, the parents, the school district, the community … and when you can get them all going in the same direction, wow, it’s really special.”