Prep Zone: Injured Johnsburg football player Bryce Smith still big part of team

Bryce Smith pulled on his game pants and shoulder pads Sept. 30, along with a brace for his injured left knee, and hoped for the best.

The Johnsburg linebacker was so eager to get back on the football field, he was willing to disregard caution. The torn ACL could get worse – his orthopedic surgeon told him that much – or the joint just might not have held up.

The thing is, as a senior, on a team with designs on a Class 4A state championship, he had to try.

“I said, ‘[The heck with] it,’ ” Smith said. “When I get older, knowing that I might have had a chance and did not do it would have affected me, not knowing if I could have done it.”

The answer Smith got after one series against Woodstock North was predictable. The knee shifted out of place, and Smith called it a night.

And a season.

And a high school career.

The Skyhawks carried on, steamrolling one opponent after another on their way to an 11-0 record and the second playoff quarterfinal appearance in school history. The No. 2-seeded Skyhawks host No. 3 Genoa-Kingston (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnsburg Athletic Field. A win would put Johnsburg in the semifinals for the first time.

“It is hard sometimes just being on the sideline watching,” Smith said. “It [stinks], watching them do so good. I am so happy for my team to be still a part of it and be a part of it doing whatever I can for this team.”

Smith has surgery scheduled Nov. 30, five days after the Class 4A state championship game in Champaign. Because Smith has things to do between now and then.

His new role is assistant coach under defensive coordinator Sam Lesniak. Each Saturday, Smith arrives at 7 a.m. and starts watching video with Lesniak. His teammates come in at 8 for lifting. After that, he helps Lesniak tell the defense about the upcoming opponent. After the players leave, Smith stays for another three hours as the coaches devise their game plan.

“It says a lot about his character and how much he cares about this program,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “He’s really taken the scenario and done everything he could in a positive way. He’s taken that role seriously and he’s helping us prepare.”

It was emotional for Smith, a third-year varsity starter, not being on the field as the Skyhawks chase a state title. It was emotional for his teammates, too.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t want to focus on now because the season’s still going, but obviously it’s in everyone’s minds,” Skyhawks lineman Joe Moore said. “He’s a great kid, one of the best teammates that I have ever had. He’s really a kid you can’t replace. It really hurts to see him not be able to be part of the team like he wants to be, but at the same time, he’s not going to say his role’s over and bail. Basically, he’s become a coach.”

Smith hopes to play football in college next year. He would like to study engineering and perhaps some day coach youth teams when he has children.

“It’s a huge possibility,” he said. “I like helping people out to excel in life, and coaching is a great way to do that.”

DeBoeuf marvels at Smith’s resiliency.

“I’ve seen instances where things like this happen and they get down in the dumps and let it get the best of them,” DeBoeuf said. “He’s made a big difference in our season as far as helping other guys get ready to play and game planning.”

