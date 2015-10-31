High school football: Johnsburg pulls away to top Pontiac

PONTIAC – For the second-consecutive season, the Johnsburg football team will be playing in the second round of the playoffs.

The No. 9-seeded Skyhawks, led by another big rushing performance from Alex Peete, pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 8 seed Pontiac 44-19 in the Class 4A first-round game.

Peete, who came into the game as the area’s leading rusher, continued to dominate on the ground rushing 30 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He had over 200 in just the first half, yet the Skyhawks (8-2) only led 21-13.

“We weren’t satisfied with the score and how we were playing as we had a lot of opportunities that we threw away,” Peete said. “In the second half we really capitalized on their mistakes and our defense made plays and that all really helped.”

The defense got an interception from Anthony Rittorno, forced three turnovers on downs and constantly put pressure on the Indians (7-3) backfield. Pontiac scored on its first possession of the second half, but was shut out for the rest.

The Skyhawks had five sacks just in the second half as they outscored Pontiac 23-0 over the last 20 minutes of the game.

The Indians also lost starting quarterback Seth Cunningham to injury in the fourth quarter and leading rusher Vaughn Hobart was dealing with an injury for most of the second half.

The Skyhawks believe their playoff experience from last year helped them control the game late.

“I think it’s really important for the kids to be there first and a lot of the kids were freshmen or sophomores last year and were brought up with a chance to compete,” Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said.

“A lot of those same kids stepped up tonight and played great.”

Chuck Curry led the Skyhawks in receiving with 2 catches for 58 yards, including a touchdown with 26 seconds left in the first half, which proved to be the winning score.

Johnsburg, as a No. 4 seed, advanced to the second round last year before losing to eventual dtate runners up Chicago Phillips. The Skyhawks will host Phillips again this year after the No. 1 seed in the upper portion of the bracket defeated Genoa-Kingston.

The Skyhawks will come into this year’s match as the seed underdog and with the added motivation from last season’s loss.

“We got Phillips again and we know how they play and we have a lot of respect for them,” Peete said. “We have to take this game really serious and practice better than we have all year, but our new experience should help.”

UNSUNG HERO

Anthony Rittorno

Johnsburg, Sr., LB

Rittorno ended Pontiac's drive with the score 27-19 on an interception on Johnsburg's side of the field late in the third quarter. The drive proved to be the Indians' last good scoring chance as the Skyhawks pulled away for the win. Rittorno also had two sacks.

THE NUMBER

6: The number of times Johnsburg's Alex Peete had carries of 15 yards or more as he went for over 300 yards rushing.

AND ANOTHER THING

On a bizarre play early in the second quarter, it appeared that Peete had come down with an interception for Johnsburg. Peete heard the whistle blow, so he dropped the ball and began to walk away. He was stunned then when the referee awarded Pontiac with a 34-yard reception. Peete still doesn’t know what happened but the Indians didn’t end up scoring on drive, so it only hurt Peete’s stat sheet in the end.