Football: Hawks can’t fly with Skyhawks

JOHNSBURG – As successful as last season was for Johnsburg, there was one regular-season blemish – a 13-7 opening-night loss to the Oregon Hawks.

Friday was a chance for payback, and the Skyhawks cashed in.

Oregon stayed close early, but Johnsurg’s athleticism proved to be too much in a 53-25 win.

After Johnsburg (1-0) marched down the field on its opening drive to jump ahead 7-0, Oregon (0-1) was right there with an answer of its own on the Hawks’ opening possession of the 2015 season. Oregon capped off an eight-play drive with a 56-yard touchdown run by senior John Ghibellini. The ensuing extra point try came up short as Oregon trailed 7-6, but had regained some confidence.

Unfortunately for Oregon, Johnsburg would score on not only its next possession, but every time they had the football with the exception of the final drive when they took over with just over a minute remaining. The Hawks had their hands full with Skyhawks junior running back Alex Peete who finished with over 300 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

“Johnsburg is such an athletic team, and we knew [Alex] Peete was a really good running back and our worst fears came true tonight,” Oregon coach John Bothe said. “This might be the best team we play against all season. Their offensive line was so tough to play against, and our inability to stop Peete is what really hurt us.”

Oregon was able to run the ball for 282 yards and were led by Ghibellini, who finished with 132 yards on 21 carries and junior Caleb Mennen, who finished with 80 yards on six carries. Senior Maverik Good led the Hawks in receiving with two catches for 42 yards. Despite the loss coach Bothe did see a lot of positives in Friday’s opener.

“I was really happy with the effort we gave tonight,” Bothe said. “This is just one game and we learned a lot tonight and will use what we learned to help us improve.”