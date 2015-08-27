Football: Oregon ready for balanced Johnsburg team in Week 1

An LED sign at Johnsburg High School displays the Skyhawk football team’s next opponent, and Oregon has been illuminated since November.

The Hawks have also been counting down the days until their season opener. And after starting game prep this week, Oregon feels ready to take on the champions of the other half of the Big Northern Conference.

Oregon will face the Skyhawks at 7 p.m. on Friday in Johnsburg.

The game is a rematch of Week 1 a year ago where Oregon won 13-7, handing a budding Johnsburg team its only regular-season loss. The loss didn’t slow down the Skyhawks much, however, as they finished with a 9-2 record and a trip to the second round of the 4A playoffs behind a strong passing attack and a punishing ground game.

The Hawks expect to be tested by the same balanced offense that other teams had trouble with as the season wore on.

“Mostly we’ve been working on defensive stuff like what keys to read, where they run the ball and who they run behind,” senior running back and linebacker Maverik Good said. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on defending the pass as well.”

The Skyhawks won the Big Northern East in their first year in the conference after leaving the Fox Valley Conference. Last season served as Johnsburg’s breakout year after going 1-26 from 2011 to 2014.

Quarterback Nick Brengman graduated after throwing for more than 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns, but running back Alex Peete returns after rushing for 1,488 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Oregon believes its rushing attack can hang with anyone, and wants to shut down the passing game early to force Johnsburg to beat them on the ground. The Hawks like their talent on the line with seniors Matthew Stevens, Anthony Marchetti and Matt Crandall anchoring the units.

The Hawks have a strong group of linebackers that they feel are up to the challenge. The Big Northern generally features tough running teams, but Johnsburg brings both elements to the table, and Oregon spent this week preparing for both scenarios.

“We aren’t bad at defending the pass,” Good said. “We shift pretty well and our linebackers get to their drops. It sounds like they’re pretty good at both, so this game is a big deal for us. We’re going to expect another close game.”

Oregon will counter with its ground attack, a style of play that helped it reach the second round of the 3A playoffs last season. With returning starters in the backfield like Brayton Finch and John Ghibellini, controlling the clock will be as important as ever.

“Going off our scrimmage last Friday,” Good said, “I thought everything looked good and quick. Everybody seems to know what they’re doing, and we’re excited about our speed.”

