High school football: Johnsburg hires Dan DeBoeuf, Round Lake OC

JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg has found its man.

Dan DeBoeuf, who spent the past two seasons in the dual role of offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Round Lake, was hired as the school’s head football coach on Tuesday night, following approval from the school board.

DeBoeuf, 27, was selected among four finalists and approximately 40 candidates. He will also take over the position as PE teacher at the school.

“Dan stood out in many areas,” Athletic Director Tom Ross said, “his knowledge of football, his ability to build those relationships with the kids. His experience of playing in college is a big one for us, because we’re really trying to pursue that with all our student-athletes — get them to play at the next level. It’s just the genuine nature you see with Dan.”

The position opened in early January when then-head coach Mike Maloney left for the same position at Marian Central.

After graduating from Lemont in 2006, DeBoeuf went on to NCAA Division III Carthage College, where he was a defensive back for the Red Men. He was also the running backs coach for the 2011 and 2012 seasons at Joliet West under former Johnsburg coach Jason Aubry.

He becomes one of the area’s youngest head coaches, something he sees as a benefit.

“I think we’re in the society now where coaching has changed quite a bit,” DeBoeuf said. “It’s more about building relationships with the kids to get the most out of them. I think my age is going to directly correlate to how much energy I have and how we can build that relationship.”

Maloney headed the Johnsburg program for the past three seasons, going 10-19 over that span. Last fall, he was named the Northwest Herald Coach of the Year after guiding the Skyhawks to a 9-2 overall record, a Big Northern Conference East Division title and their first playoff win since 2009.

From 2011-13, as the Skyhawks competed in the Fox Valley Conference, had gone just 1-26. The 2015-16 academic year marks the school’s final season competing in the BNC before moving to the newly created Kishwaukee River Conference.

DeBoeuf said he was attracted to the post at Johnsburg because of the “small town feel.”

“The community aspect of the program,” he said. “When I think about starting my own family and my family life, this community would really be something I would be interested in, which is what initially drew me to the program.”

The success of the program was another factor too, he said. Not only is Johnsburg the reigning conference champions, but it had a consistent string of success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. From 1996 to 2007, it qualified eight times for the playoffs.

“Any time you can be a part of a program that’s had some history,” he said, “it’s an awesome situation.”

As for an offensive philosophy, DeBoeuf said he “liked to spread it out” at Round Lake. He’ll bring some form of that with him to Johnsburg.

Ross added that he DeBoeuf also lead the strength and conditioning program for football, as well as assisting athletes across all sports.

An exercise and sport science major, he introduced a program at Round Lake.

“There really wasn’t a strength program in place at the time,” he said.