DeFABO: Revitalized Johnsburg High School football team will be back

JOHNSBURG – Three years ago, an 0-9 Johnsburg football team sat on a knee at Woodstock and stared into the press box at an illuminated state championship banner. Pointing to it, coach Mike Maloney stressed that this should be the goal, that someday his Skyhawks would reach this pinnacle of high school football success.

Flash forward to Friday night. The Johnsburg football team was sitting on a knee after a loss, this one a 41-0 home letdown to Chicago Phillips, and again Maloney preached that the Skyhawks needed to take strides toward a state championship.

Same message. But look at how much different it sounds three years later.

From 2011 to 2013 the Skyhawks won one game. Forget a state championship, winning a game was a challenge in itself.

Now look at Johnsburg. Look at how much more attainable a state championship sounds after a 9-2 season, a Big Northern Conference East Division championship, a playoff victory (the first since 2009) and a trip to the round of 16.

Maloney, in his third season at Johnsburg, revitalized the football team. He turned Fox Valley Conference cellar dwellers into winners.

“When coach Maloney came in, he gave us everything we needed to win,” senior running back Bailey Stefka said. “Everyone bought into his system.”

Sure, the lopsided score isn’t the way Maloney told the story three years ago when his team sat on a knee. But this result shouldn’t make the season lose any of its luster.

Phillips had the look of a championship team. The Wildcats’ read-option offense fit perfectly with dual-threat quarterback Dewayne Collins’ dynamic skill set.

Add a fast and physical defense that surrendered just 39 points all season – 20 against a Carmel team that’s still alive in the Class 7A playoffs – and you’ve got all the makings of a Class 4A champion.

Johnsburg better get used to facing teams of this caliber.

“We are going to be champions,” Maloney said. “We already are champions. We won the conference. That’s a big step. Now it’s learning how to win and maintain victories in the playoffs.

“Going forward, the expectation is to be here and go further. That’s our approach from now on.”

Pardon the coach speak, but by breaking into the postseason, Johnsburg has succeeded in changing the culture. The Skyhawks will lose a number of critical seniors, but with their talented group of sophomores, they are in a prime position to become perennial playoff contenders.

“It’s raised the bar,” senior linebacker-running back Branden Peshek said. “We have expectations now. We have new standards.

“There’s a new Johnsburg way around here.”

• Northwest Herald reporter Mike DeFabo can be reached at mdefabo@shawmedia.com or on Twitter @MikeDeFabo.