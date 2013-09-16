TAKE 2: It’s a matter of time before Johnsburg football ends streak

Johnsburg almost forced overtime, but its comeback bid fell short this week in a 28-21 loss to Grayslake Central, which marked the Skyhawks’ 24th consecutive football loss. Sports editor Jon Styf and columnist Tom Musick discuss:

Musick: We're taught to be unbiased in journalism school, but that always seemed like kind of a joke to me. Let's be real. Of course we're biased. And Thursday night, I was rooting for Johnsburg to get a win.

Styf: It's been a long time coming, so I can hear you on that. We were just hoping they would make a game of it here. They did that. The rest is up to them. The question now becomes whether or not the Skyhawks can win a game this year, or if they'll be reading all about their 30-game losing streak heading into 2014.

Musick: It’s impossible to know for sure, but I would bet on Johnsburg making a dent in the win column this season. It’s clear that head coach Mike Maloney has the program pointed in a positive direction, and it’s only a matter of time until the players’ hard work pays off. When they fell behind, 28-7, I thought, “Uh oh. This could get ugly.” But instead of losing 42-7 or worse, they battled back and came within one score of forcing overtime. That was a good sign.

Styf: I will be the wet blanket now on this whole happy story. Getting a win will be tough, because they have a tough schedule ahead. It seems to be the reason the Skyhawks, who have just 27 players, are getting out of the Fox Valley Conference. I don't see them beating Grayslake North, Crystal Lake South, Hampshire or Crystal Lake Central. So, their best shots will be Oct. 4 when they host Woodstock and when they head to Woodstock North the week before.

Musick: No question, the FVC is filled with challenges. Ultimately, though, Johnsburg will have chances to win as long as they do not beat themselves with bad penalties or individual breakdowns. The Skyhawks struggled badly to score points in recent seasons, but that is not the case this year as they have a talented quarterback in Nick Brengman.

Styf: A quarterback who was in middle school the last time the Skyhawks won. This isn't Prairie View A&M or the Bad News Bears (I have honestly never seen it, so I hope the reference is right) here. They're a team that could probably be pretty competitive in the Big Northern Conference. They just don't happen to be there yet. So they get to play big schools like Crystal Lake South and Central and they don't usually win.

Musick: They compete, though, and that's where you have to start. And you know what? They're starting to earn a fan base across the region. I heard from a self-described "grandma from McHenry" today who has no ties to Johnsburg but has been following all of their games, hoping for a victory. I'm guessing many other readers out there share her sentiment. It's refreshing to see that support.

Styf: It’s certainly much better than the alternative. Because we’ve all seen that happen too many times with teams that don’t win. Positivity is a great momentum-builder.