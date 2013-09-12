Johnsburg football hopes to end 23-game losing streak

Johnsburg senior Ben Stillwell sees positive signs, like the Skyhawks’ defense not allowing any first-quarter points in two games.

Skyhawks coach Mike Maloney, as much as he wants to pound teams with a grinding running game, likes what he saw when the offense had to adjust and throw the football last week against Sterling.

Johnsburg (0-2) feels that it is close to something special, but the Skyhawks want something more tangible – a victory.

Johnsburg travels to William C. Eiserman Stadium to meet Grayslake Central (2-0) in a 7:15 p.m. game Thursday. Also, Woodstock (0-2) visits Grayslake North (2-0) for the start of Fox Valley Conference Fox Division play. Lake County schools scheduled their games this week for Thursday because of the observance of Yom Kippur.

The Skyhawks feel the way they have played, and with quarterback Nick Brengman’s passing prowess, they can end their 23-game losing streak.

“We’re very excited about this game,” said Stillwell, who plays tight end and linebacker. “It’s a very winnable game. We’ve had a good week of practice going in. The first two games we didn’t let up any points in the first quarter. I don’t know if we ever did that last year. We have to keep that energy up through the whole game.”

Johnsburg lost to Sterling, 35-16, but hung tough with the Golden Warriors, who are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A by The Associated Press, through the first half.

“We competed well. We had answers for some things,” Maloney said of losses to Richmond-Burton and Sterling. “I’m just excited to be here and see the kids make that turnaround in the program. We just have to turn a corner.”

Brengman threw for a career-best 275 yards last week and hit receiver Alec Graef for two touchdowns.

“We had momentum going our way, I thought the game was going to turn our a little differently,” Graef said. “But we did well. We’re a better team than we were last year.”

Grayslake Central will run an option offense and has victories over Fenton, 29-8, and Vernon Hills, 28-7.

Maloney challenged his offensive line to make their running game more productive. Although he enjoyed watching his junior quarterback blossom, hitting 22 of 47 passes against Sterling as the offense found a way to adapt and move the ball.

“[Brengman] is starting to progress as an athlete,” Maloney said. “He’s starting to understand coverages and certain things he’s supposed to be looking for. He has that sophomore year and now is in his second varsity season and he’s starting to come into his own.”

Johnsburg has only 27 varsity players and no sophomore team (the Skyhawks play freshman games). Still, Maloney likes the fight his players have shown.

“We have to do exactly what we didn’t do against Sterling and stop big plays,” Maloney said. “Keep the ball contained. I like our matchups [with Grayslake Central] from a physical standpoint and athletic ability. We’re looking to compete well with them.”