Knights bested by Skyhawks

GRAYSLAKE – Before the pivotal matchup on on Oct. 23 against Grayslake North – and throughout the week – Johnsburg football coach Barry Creviston taught his players about the legendary 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team in an effort to motivate them toward a playoff berth.

“I told the guys after we beat Prairie Ridge last week, ‘If you beat the Russians, you have to beat Finland for the gold,’ " Johnsburg coach Barry Creviston said. “Grayslake North was our Finland tonight.”

Creviston’s motivational tactics worked. Johnsburg routed the Knights, 38-0, in Fox Valley Conference Fox Division play. More importantly, the Skyhawks (6-3 overall, 4-2 FVC Fox) clinched an IHSA Class 4A postseason berth with the win.

“I think the playoff prize was motivation enough for these guys,” said Creviston, who led the Skyhawks back to the playoffs this season in his first year as coach. “But we knew a wounded dog hunts best, so we weren’t taking anything for granted.”

Johnsburg running back Justin Peete had the best game of his varsity career, yardage-wise, carrying the ball 19 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns. It took the pressure off star receiver C.J. Fiedorowicz (four catches, 69 yards), who needed only one half of football to pick up three touchdowns of his own.

“A lot of teams look down on us (as a team) because they think all we have is C.J.,” Peete said. “Coming into the season, our offensive line was our biggest concern, so this was a huge bonus – I couldn’t have done this without our line.”

The Skyhawks showed they meant business on their opening drive, when they marched 65 yards downfield in nine plays. After running the ball on their first eight plays, sophomore quarterback Jon Torgerson found a wide-open Fiedorowicz for a 24-yard touchdown pass, making it 7-0 with 7:53 left in the first quarter. After a late first-quarter touchdown run by Peete made it 14-0, Fiedorowicz caught his second TD pass from 22 yards out, just 48 seconds into the second quarter.

Kicker Thomas Kinney added a 29-yard field goal about 3 minutes later, before Fiedorowicz ended the first half scoring with his third touchdown catch of the game, making it 31-0 at halftime. Johnsburg finished the game’s scoring on Peete’s 73-yard touchdown run about midway though the third.

It was the last regular-season game for Fiedorowicz and the rest of the Skyhawks seniors, who celebrated on the sidelines after the game.

“It feels awesome – this being my senior year – doing anything I could to make the playoffs was my goal the whole season,” Fiedorowicz said. “We’re in (Class) 4A, so I think we can make a run.” “We’re excited to get started this week, and get it done,” Fiedorowicz said.

Regular starting quarterback George Bielis also took several snaps late in Friday’s game, despite not starting because of a lingering elbow injury. Grayslake North (3-6 overall, 1-5 FVC Fox) was unable to muster much offense all game, led by Brandon Sackett (eight carries, 23 yards).