They’re ready: Huntley, Johnsburg can reach playoffs

Huntley reached a level of respectability this fall, its fourth season playing football in the Fox Valley Conference.

Johnsburg, one of the FVC’s two new members, made it there much quicker.

Both teams can earn trips to the IHSA playoffs with victories in their final regular-season games today. Huntley (4-4 overall, 2-2 FVC Fox Division) hosts Grayslake Central (2-6, 1-3), and Johnsburg (4-4, 2-2) hosts Prairie Ridge (6-2, 3-1), which is tied with Crystal Lake Central atop the Fox Division.

Huntley coach Steve Graves and Johnsburg coach Todd Winter both consider their seasons a success at this point, yet both aim to have their teams playing again next week.

“I’m very happy. When you look at the losses, and see how far off you are, with the exception of Cary-Grove, that’s good,” Graves said. “We were a very competitive football team. The chasm won’t be as big next year.”

Huntley needs some good fortune along with one more win to reach the playoffs for only the second time in school history. The Red Raiders have 33 playoff points (opponents’ victories) and are guaranteed three more. They will anxiously wait for results from Crystal Lake South at McHenry and Jacobs at Dundee-Crown. McHenry and D-C victories would give Huntley two more points.

The Raiders have struggled since joining the FVC in the fall of 2003 but have turned the corner under Graves, their second-year coach. In the last two games, Huntley beat Prairie Ridge, 26-0, and lost to Crystal Lake Central, 7-3.

“We’re working hard on our defense as a whole,” Raiders quarterback-safety Casey Popenfoose said.

“It’s just that we’re playing more as a team. There’s a lot of unity and bonding together.”

Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central are the two most consistent offensive teams in the Fox Division.

“From a coaching standpoint, we’re playing real good football,” Graves said. “Historically, 36 [playoff points] will get you in, but there’s no guarantee. We just have to take care of our business.”

If Johnsburg wins, it would have no such worries. The Skyhawks’ FVC crossover games against South, Jacobs and McHenry brought three losses, but already 37 playoff points. If they win, they know they would have plenty of points to make the Class 5A playoffs.

“I’m very happy with where we’re at,” Winter said. “A lot of people thought we’d win one game this season. If we take care of business, we’re in. We haven’t played a 5A school all year. We could be a good playoff team after the teams we’ve played.”

Johnsburg will face a more difficult foe than Huntley will. Prairie Ridge has a high-powered offense, led by 1,019-yard rusher Sam Campbell.

“We feel this game is going to depend on our defense,” Skyhawks safety Ryan Elliott said. “We need to step it up. I’m really proud of going 4-4, but we let some games get out of hand. We want to make a statement Friday. We feel we have something to prove.”