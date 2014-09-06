Glenbard East moves to 2-0 with win against Oswego East

LOMBARD – Glenbard East is for real.

The Rams are on a mission to show they are an improved team this season and took a big step towards that by beating Oswego East 14-7 Friday night in Glenbard East’s home opener.

Oswego East, which made the Class 7A quarterfinals last season and shut out Woodstock last week, scored first on a Devin Riley touchdown run. The Rams (2-0) tied the score later in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Phil Abruzino.

The score remained 7-7 until Dominic Wilberton ran in for the game-winning touchdown from one yard out with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Rams debut in the Upstate Eight Valley next Friday at home against Neuqua Valley (0-2).