KCC Prep Football Game of Week: STC North at Crystal Lake South

Tune in to kcchronicle.com at 7 p.m. for a live video Webcast of the game.

ST. CHARLES NORTH NORTH STARS

On offense

The North Stars will be losing some explosiveness in wide receiver Jonathan DeMoss, who is not expected to play tonight. “I doubt it,” North coach Mark Gould said about DeMoss’ chances of playing. DeMoss originally was believed to be out for the year after tearing a tendon in his elbow during a Week 5 game with Bartlett, but he returned to play rival St. Charles East in Week 8. He sat again, however, in last week’s regular-season finale, as the elbow was sore after playing the Saints. Quarterback Sean McGushin has done well with or without DeMoss, keeping the quarterback job despite Nick Neari’s return from an early-season injury. Neari remains a contributor at wide receiver.

On defense

North’s defense will look to repeat its outstanding Week 9 effort at Neuqua Valley, intercepting four passes and keeping the Wildcats out of the playoffs. The outing continued an impressive recent run from the secondary, which is headed by Mike Lefelstein and Mitch Nemec. The defensive line and linebackers were in top form, too, holding Neuqua Valley to less than 200 yards. Linebacker Jake Juriga, a feisty and fast leader, has shined all season and is no stranger to big games. The North Stars are in their seventh straight playoffs.

What they need to do to win

Run blocking should tell the tale if the North Stars are to beat their second Fox Valley Conference foe of the season. Creating holes hasn’t been a given this season, although it wasn’t much of a problem when North defeated FVC member McHenry, 26-12, in Week 2.

CRYSTAL LAKE SOUTH GATORS

On offense

Sophomore quarterback Drew Ormseth is fine with being a follower. His older brother, Ian, was the Gators’ signal-caller the past two seasons. “Offensively, they can be pretty explosive,” said Gould, who immersed himself in film study this week. “[Ormseth] can both run and throw the ball well.” Ormseth passed for 922 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while completing 50 percent of his throws (48-for-96). On the ground, backs Colin Masterson (111 carries, 736 yards, nine touchdowns) and Derek Mortensen (134 carries, 537 yards, three touchdowns) present a two-pronged challenge for the visitors.

On defense

Gould has been wary of the Gators’ 3-5 alignment all week, but he knows putting his own personnel against it could be different than what he’s seen on tape. “Teams have had a tough time running the ball against them,” he said, “so we’re in for a challenge.” Crystal Lake South boasts a big, agile defensive line, with junior defensive back Alex Macaulay often benefiting from its pressure on quarterbacks. His pick sealed last week’s win against Woodstock, as the Gators held on for a 25-17 win. Both the Gators and North Stars allow nearly 12 points a game.

What they need to do to win

Crystal Lake South is no stranger to the playoffs, as it makes its eighth straight trip there. The Gators are 5-2 in their past seven first-round games, so look for more of the same tonight behind a strong running attack. If Crystal Lake South can control the line of scrimmage, a grind-it-out victory should be in the cards.