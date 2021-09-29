Crystal Lake Central RB Brent Blitek is Team of the Week MVP

Crystal Lake Central running back Brent Blitek had a career night against Dundee-Crown on Friday with 27 carries for 231 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 48-20 victory.

Blitek was rewarded for that huge game in the FridayNightDrive.com Team of the Week voting with 305 votes, making him this week’s MVP. Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Blitek is the second Tigers player to win one of the MVP belts – linebacker Nico Acevedo won one during the 2021 spring season.

Blitek answered a few questions after practice from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What do you remember most about Friday’s game?

Blitek: “Just coming in hyped, ready to kick butt. And open-field running. I wasn’t touched (some plays) until 20 yards after the line of scrimmage because of how my offensive line (Jack Blum, Jacob Pollack, Tyler Julitz, Hunter Doppke and Mitch Helm) was blocking.”

Who is the most famous person you’ve ever taken a picture with?

Blitek: Chris Sale when I was really young, I got his autograph on one of my baseball cards.

What is the last really good movie you watched?

Blitek: “Step Brothers.” It’s my favorite movie, I just watched it again a few days ago.

What do you hope people say about you when you’re not around?

Blitek: “Not only how good I am on the field, but off the field I want to be known as just a good person in general.”

Is there any significance to wearing No. 26?

Blitek: “That was my number the first year on (Crystal Lake) Raiders we won the Super Bowl as kids, so I wanted to stick with is as long as I could.”

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school without penalties, what would you do with your teammates?

Blitek: “I’d give my linemen the ball and have them do a Gronk spike. I got to give my linemen love as much as I can.”

What is the last professional sporting event you saw in person?

Blitek: “I went to a minor league baseball game a few weeks ago.”

What do you have on the walls in your bedroom?

Blitek: “I have a White Sox cardboard poster thing. I have all the NFL helmets on a poster. I have a quote by J.J. Watt that says, ‘Success isn’t owned, it’s leased, and rent is due every day.’ It’s right on my door so I see it every day.”

What is the most difficult injury you ever suffered?

Blitek: “I had two. Freshman year I broke my back in three spots. I broke it, it healed and the other side broke. And sophomore year I dislocated my shoulder and had to get surgery. I’d probably say my shoulder was the worst because it was Week 1 coming off of the back injury. I was ready to get into things and then I had to sit again.”

If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?

Blitek: “Peyton Manning or Bo Jackson. Bo Jackson is my dad (Bill’s) favorite running back and he’s awesome to watch.”