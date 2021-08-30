McHenry County notes: Crystal Lake Central displays resiliency against Huntley

Crystal Lake Central quarterback Colton Madura took the shotgun snap, faked to running back Brent Blitek and weaved in and out for 14 yards to find the end zone.

Madura turned around and leaped into the air to celebrate with his teammates, having sealed the Tigers’ 32-21 upset victory Friday night at Huntley.

And Central’s victory came with a considerable degree of difficulty. Huntley scored on its opening drive, then scored again when the Tigers’ muffed a punt and the Red Raiders recovered on Central’s 6-yard line.

Trailing 14-0, on the road, to a team that was 14-2 over the past two seasons and shared the 2019 Fox Valley Conference championship was hardly encouraging.

“We kind of weathered the storm and they didn’t get rolling. We got some stops,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “That touchdown of ours in the first half gave us some confidence.

“Everyone talked about big, bad Huntley. They didn’t seem that big and bad to us today. We were every bit as physical as they were, every bit as quick as they were.”

Central’s experienced offense, led by Madura, put up 25 points in the second half, hitting on huge plays – a 57-yard Blitek run and an 81-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Jason Penza – as well as strong, time-consuming drives after the Tigers had the lead.

Central had three turnovers in the first half and none in the second.

The Tigers also have their 3-3 spring season as motivation. They started 3-0 after a 14-13 overtime victory against Prairie Ridge, a team they had not beaten since 2012, then did not win another game.

Madura enjoys having Blitek back in the backfield with him.

“Brent brings a lot,” Madura said. “We have a lot of returning seniors. Our line did great, Blitek ran like an animal. When you add it all up, we won.”

Penza, who is Madura’s backup, showed great speed on his touchdown catch and run, pulling away from defenders.

“He’s going to be a problem [for defenses],” Madura said. “He’s going to be a good football player. He’s a great athlete. We’re lucky to have him.”

Penza is the grandson of late Marian Central coach Don Penza, who died in 1989 after leading the Hurricanes to three of their four Class 2A state championships during the 1980s. Steve Patton took over as coach that year and Marian won a fourth state title.

Greg Penza, Don’s son, is Jason’s father.

Medina out: Huntley running back-linebacker Chris Medina was in uniform and led the Red Raiders onto the field Friday carrying their sledgehammer, but he did not play.

Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said Medina is being evaluated day-to-day for an ankle injury. Medina is being moved from defensive back to linebacker and also will get some carries at running back.

“We’re kind of seeing what he’s capable of,” Zimolzak said. “We’d rather not jeopardize him for later in the season and get him healthy now.”

Loucks shines: Prairie Ridge senior Mason Loucks started the 2019 season with three interceptions in a 40-0 victory over Crystal Lake Central, but his 2021 opener was even more impressive.

Loucks, a defensive back by trade, was moved to quarterback when starter Tyler Vasey went down with an elbow injury just more than a week before the first game. Loucks, one of the fastest Wolves, led an offense that produced 418 rushing yards in a 41-31 win over McHenry. Loucks rushed 13 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

He also played on defense and had an interception deep in Wolves’ territory that he returned to the McHenry 33.

Hard to bring down: Marian Central wide receiver Christian Bentancur, who led the area with 36 receptions and eight touchdowns in the spring, got off to another impressive start for the Hurricanes in a 39-25 victory over Johnsburg, catching seven passes for 150 yards and two TDs.

Bentancur drew multiple Skyhawks defenders all night, but the 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore was able to break away from pretty much anyone he wanted to on Friday night.

After hauling in a 71-yard TD pass from quarterback Brendan Hernon (14-of-23 passing for 323 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT) to close out scoring in the first quarter, Bentancur showed why he’s such a difficult matchup in the closing moments of the opening half.

Trailing 25-12 with about 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Bentancur hauled in a pass from Hernon at the 7-yard line near the far sideline. With Hurricanes coaches screaming at Bentancur to run out of bounds and stop the clock, he instead bounced off Johnsburg’s first tackler, side stepped the second, shed a third tackle and then stretched for the end zone as a fourth defender tried to pull him down from behind.

It wasn’t just Bentancur making big plays for the Hurricanes. Hernon also hit running back Dante Ricciardi for a 58-yard touchdown and wide receiver Colin Piedmonte for a 51-yard strike in the comeback win.