Former Crystal Lake Central DE Romeo McKnight will join Cleveland Browns

Charlotte defensive end Romeo McKnight has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

The 2021 NFL Draft was completed Saturday afternoon, leaving undrafted college players available to make agreements with any NFL team.

McKnight, a 2016 Crystal Lake Central graduate, played with Charlotte for six games in the fall season. The 49ers were 2-4.

McKnight (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) made himself known for two seasons at Illinois State University. In his second season with the Redbirds, he had 12 1/2 sacks and 16 1/2 tackles for losses as ISU lost to North Dakota State in the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Missouri Valley Conference Football to postpone its season to the spring, McKnight opted to transfer to a school where he could play in the fall and then use the winter and spring to prepare for the NFL.

With Charlotte, he was in on 24 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hurries.

McKnight started his college career at Iowa, then transferred after two seasons to Illinois State.