Q&A with Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP Nico Acevedo from Crystal Lake Central

Crystal Lake Central turned in one of its best defensive performances in school history in Thursday’s 14-13 overtime victory over Prairie Ridge.

The Tigers limited Prairie Ridge to 142 total yards, 69 of which came in the first 1:40 of the game, and to five first downs.

It was Central’s first win against its crosstown rival since 2012.

The Tigers were appropriately recognized by Shaw Media readers as three of their players – quarterback Colton Madura, defensive end Caleb Moskiewicz and linebacker Nico Acevedo all made the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week.

Acevedo had seven tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack in the game. He was voted at Team of the Week MVP by 47 votes over Kaneland running back Corey Phillips.

The McHenry County area was well represented this week. Jacobs running back Ben Ludlum and Marian Central offensive lineman Mike Gatz made the 11-player offense along with Madura.

Richmond-Burton defensive end Jacob Petersen and Huntley defensive back Chris Medina were selected to the defense with Acevedo and Moskiewicz.

Acevedo received his FND MVP belt on Tuesday afternoon and tackled a few questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Acevedo: “As weird as it sounds, a superstition I have is showering before games, and I have to be listening to Rod Wave.”

What is your team’s online game of choice and who is the best at it?

Acevedo: “I really don’t know. I haven’t touched video games since the pandemic started.”

What is your best sport other than football?

Acevedo: “My sport other than football is definitely baseball. I’ve been playing since I was little and it’s actually my primary sport.”

What is something you’re studying right now that you find really interesting?

Acevedo: “I find the psychology of space travel very interesting in my Science and Society class.”

What is something positive that actually came out of the pandemic for you?

Acevedo: “My opportunity to live in a house with kids from all over the country and world and play baseball all summer with D-Back Elite (from Dearborn Heights, Mich.). No parents, out of state, just the best experience I’ve had.”

What is your most prized possession?

Acevedo: “It would definitely be the rings I have acquired throughout my baseball career. They all tell a story.”

What do you consider must-see TV?

Acevedo: “I watch a lot of Netflix. Some must-sees are ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Last Chance U.’ "

Who are three of your favorite NFL players?

Acevedo: “Khalil Mack, Lamar Jackson and Juju Smith-Schuster.”

If you could play football at any NCAA school, where would it be?

Acevedo: “Alabama, for sure.”

If you could celebrate touchdowns in high school, what would you do with your teammates if you scored?

Acevedo: “If I scored, everyone would hit the griddy (a celebration made famous by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson).”