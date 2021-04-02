Crystal Lake Central upsets No. 2 Prairie Ridge in overtime

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central experienced its share of problems inside the 10-yard line Thursday night, except when it mattered the most.

Tigers quarterback Colton Madura fired a 7-yard pass to wide receiver Jacob Carnrite on third-and-goal in overtime, then Jake Coss tacked on the extra point for a 14-13 victory over Prairie Ridge in their Fox Valley Conference game at Central’s Owen Metcalf Field.

Central, which had not beaten Prairie Ridge since 2012, had a wild celebration as it knocked off the No. 2-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

“Usually it’s our first team of the year, red X on the calendar, a team that’s ranked the highest in the state of any we play,” Coss said. “We have seven or eight starters who started as sophomores. We’ve been beaten by this team too many times. This was just a great win.”

Central (3-0, 2-0) got the ball second in overtime. Prairie Ridge (2-1, 2-1) scored on its first play of overtime when quarterback Taidhgin Trost ran 10 yards around the right side, but kicker Jackson Rietz’s extra point was wide right.

Coss gained 3 yards on Central’s first play, then quarterback Colton Madura was nearly sacked on second down. On third down, he hit Carnrite for their second touchdown of the game.

“It’s a little rub play, it was messed-up coverage and I ran under it and there was no one there,” Carnrite said.

The Tigers had missed a chance before halftime to score when they were called for a false start at the 1, then Coss’ field goal attempt was no good.

Central had another chance inside the 10 with 3:20 remaining, but the Wolves’ Mason Loucks came around right end and blocked Coss’ kick.

“We just told [Coss] to keep his head down and told our left end to make sure he had a good punch out onto the guy coming around the edge,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “I tell the kids, all close games come down to some phase of the kicking game.”

Coss nailed that kick to put the Tigers alone in first place in their FVC division.

The Tigers’ defense held Prairie Ridge’s high-powered offense to 142 total yards and came up with two turnovers. Sixty-nine of those yards came on the game’s first drive.

“Outstanding,” Madura said of Central’s defense. “We’re going to buy them dinner after this. They played lights out. We couldn’t thank them more. We all came together and got the win.”

Madura ran 25 times for 119 yards and completed 11 of 19 passes for 140 yards. Coss ran for 49 yards and caught five passes for 48. Carnrite had four receptions for 78 yards.

“They’re some good athletes up front [on defense],” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “We had a tough time getting off the ball and blocking them, getting movement. They tackled us well and swarmed to the ball.

“They played well. I give them a lot of credit. They came out and played hard. We had our chances, and we didn’t make enough plays. They made more plays than we did.”

Crystal Lake Central 14, Prairie Ridge 13 (OT)

Prairie Ridge 7 0 0 0 6 – 13

CL Central 0 7 0 0 7 – 14

First quarter

PR–Trost 11 run (Rietz kick), 10:18.

Second quarter

CLC–Carnrite 14 pass from Madura (Coss kick), 9:59.

Overtime

PR–Trost 10 run (kick failed).

CLC–Carnrite 7 pass from Madura (Coss kick).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 9-36, Trost 11-35, Vasey 3-5, Loucks 1-0, Team 2-minus 2. Totals: 26-74. CL Central: Madura 25-119, Coss 14-49, Blitek 6-22, Carnrite 2-7. Totals: 48-197.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Trost 2-6-1-68. CL Central: Madura 11-19-1-140.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Komar 2-68. CL Central: Coss 5-48, Carnrite 4-78, Stricker 1-11, Bartesch 1-3.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–CL Central 337, Prairie Ridge 142.