Crystal Lake Central rolls past outmanned Dundee-Crown

CRYSTAL LAKE — Crystal Lake Central found a highly efficient passing game on Friday night against Dundee-Crown.

Tigers quarterback Colton Madura completed 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns as Central rolled past D-C, 47-0, in a Fox Valley Conference crossover football game at Owen Metcalf Field.

The Chargers would have had a tough task against Central even if they had been at full strength. It was way tougher with 18 players missing because of COVID-19 issues. D-C had to cancel its Week 1 game against Hampshire because too many players were quarantined.

Madura hit tight end Connor Bartesch with touchdown throws of 21, 25 and 4 yards. Bartesch grabbed five passes for 79 yards in the game.

“It is nice to have a 6-foot-4 target to throw to,” said Madura. “We ran the ball more last week against (Crystal Lake) South. Tonight, we moved more to the pass.”

Central (2-0, 1-0) compiled 345 yards of total offense, running for 153 yards. Brent Blitek (63 yards) and Jake Coss (54) picked up most of the rushing yards.

“We made progress with the passing game tonight,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “Colton has a good rapport with his receivers. It was a good overall offensive game. Our offensive line did a good job with protection.”

Like their offensive counterparts, the Tigers defense excelled. Linebacker Bill Martin, who didn’t play in Week 1 because of a hamstring injury, intercepted a pass in the third quarter and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown.

“With Bill, we had more pieces on defense,” McLaughlin said. “He made a great play on the interception.”

The Tigers intercepted D-C quarterback Bryan Ward three times, with Martin, Gavin Boos and Jacob Carnrite each picking off a pass.

D-C coach Mike Steinhaus knows there will be better days ahead.

“We had only one DB (defensive back) that had ever played,” said Steinhaus, whose team is 0-1. “I was proud that we played hard. We have to chop wood every week and get better. We got tired in the second half. We need to take this game as a learning experience.”

Anthony Aguilar caught three passes for the Chargers for 25 yards, while Jaylin Reese led D-C in rushing with 30 yards on 16 carries.

“We need to make more plays and play like our hair is on fire,” Steinhaus said. “We will get back to work tomorrow and try to get better.”