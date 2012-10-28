Cary-Grove rolls behind Norberg’s 4 TDs

CARY – Running the football effectively is certainly nothing new for Cary-Grove.

But just how efficient was the top-seeded Trojans’ option ground attack in their IHSA Class 6A playoff opener against No. 16 Rockford Auburn?

A C-G starting running back touched the ball just once after halftime of Saturday's dominating 41-7 victory over the Knights, when Kyle Norberg took a handoff on the Trojans' first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Eighty-six yards later, Norberg stopped running after reaching the end zone for the fourth time.

"It seemed to be the right play," C-G coach Brad Seaburg deadpanned.

It certainly wasn’t the first time something worked for the Trojans (10-0), who will face No. 8 Chicago St. Patrick’s next weekend, after the Shamrocks (7-3) advanced with a 41-7 win Saturday over Glenbard South.

Norberg anchored the Trojans, who played without starting quarterback Quinn Baker for the third straight game, covering 203 yards on 14 carries – the final which gave C-G a commanding 41-0 lead. The Trojan's Ryan Mahoney had already returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Baker is still healing from a broken bone in his hand. Seaburg said he made the decision Thursday to again go with sophomore Jason Gregoire, who again was effective in engineering C-G's option attack. That task becomes much easier with a 1-2 punch that is built around Norberg.

"It was good to make a statement [with the run]," said Norberg, who scored on runs of 13, 56, 2 and 86 yards. "I think it was good that we just executed and that we were able to score."

Norberg and Mahoney accounted for all six C-G touchdowns while combining for 309 yards on 23 carries – four of which came in the first two quarters. Mahoney's 1-yard scoring run with 8:35 left in the first half gave the Trojans a 21-0 lead – which was more than enough for C-G's defense.

Despite giving up 318 yards of offense to Auburn (5-5), the Trojans kept the Knights scoreless until the fourth quarter. Auburn moved inside the C-G 20 four times, but failed to score as Brock Bussenger and Norberg each intercepted Marc Trautmann passes at the goal line. Auburn turned the ball over on downs on its other two red zone opportunities.

"We made the play [defensively] like we have all year," Seaburg said. "We gave up some yards along the way, but didn't let them in the end zone."

Norberg's interception came on the final play of the first half and preceded the 90-yard Mahoney kickoff return that really cemented C-G's victory. Saturday marked the second straight week the Trojans returned a second-half kickoff for a touchdown after Marcus Thirmios dashed 90 yards in G-G's regular-season finale win over Prairie Ridge.

"The hole opened up, and I didn't look back," Mahoney said.

The long return again sparked the Trojans, who despite Saturday's lopsided victory, won't take anything for granted as they move into the second round of the playoffs.

“It’s a great confidence booster, but we have to stay humble,” Mahoney said. “We have to go back, look at the film and get better and prepare for whoever we have next.”