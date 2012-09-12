C-G rises in 7A poll

Cary-Grove moved up two spots, while Prairie Ridge dropped five in their respective IHSA football polls released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

C-G (3-0) defeated Crystal Lake South, 17-3, and went from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 7A. Prairie Ridge (2-1) lost to Huntley, 30-7, and fell from No. 3 to No. 8 in Class 6A.

Marian Central (3-0) rolled past Guerin Prep, 63-0, and held on to the No. 4 spot in Class 5A.

Richmond-Burton (2-1) lost to Genoa-Kingston, 24-20, and fell from No. 4 in Class 4A to others receiving votes.