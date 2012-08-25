St. Charles East football’s quick start fizzles against Cary-Grove

CARY – As soon as quarterback Jimmy Mitchell hit receiver Brannon Barry in stride for a 40-yard touchdown in St. Charles East’s football season opener against Cary-Grove on Friday, it appeared the Saints decided to make a statement about their previous two sub-par seasons.

The early sequence was brilliant. Unfortunately for the Saints, it did not last long.

Tenth-ranked Cary-Grove proved why it will be one of the Fox Valley area’s most dangerous teams this season. The Trojans immediately answered the Saints with an impressive strike of their own and used the remaining 40 minutes to roll up a 49-33 nonconference victory, squashing most of the Saints’ chances to rekindle their initial enthusiasm along the way.

“We came out with a great attitude,” Saints coach Mike Fields said. “We didn’t give up, even though there were times when we certainly were outmatched on the offensive and defensive lines.”

Mitchell used four plays in the opening possession of the game to move East (0-1 overall) down to Cary-Grove’s 40-yard line, and then found Barry for the 40-yard strike and the Saints’ only lead of the game, 7-0, in the first 2 minutes of play.

A one-yarder from running back Anthony Sciarrino with 10:23 left in the second quarter trimmed the Saints’ deficit to one, 14-13, but things unraveled quickly from there.

Cary-Grove defensive lineman Mickey Duncan blocked the Saints’ punt on the 12-yard line and recovered it in the end zone to put the Trojans (1-0) ahead 28-13 with 3:47 left in the first half, snuffing out the Saints’ hopes of keeping the game close.

“I’ll take that one on the chin,” Fields said. “I called three passing plays before that and I don’t know what I was thinking. I told the guys that one was on me. We were making some strides, and that was just a shame.”

Hoping to gain ground again, defensive end Mike Candre picked off Cary-Grove quarterback Quinn Baker to start an East drive at their own 42. The Trojans squelched the Saints’ chances again when they recovered a fumble and used two plays on the next possession to score on a 40-yard run from senior fullback Kyle Norberg that made it 35-13 in the final few seconds of the first half.

Cary-Grove scored on the opening drive of the third quarter, too, with a 45-yard run from senior running back Ryan Mahoney, making it 42-13.

The early touchdown wasn’t indicative of the way the second half went though, Mahoney said.

“I felt like in the first half we came out really strong and our offensive line was blocking really well,” he said. “Quinn [Baker] was finding holes. But the second half I felt like we could have stepped it up a little bit.”

East scored on two fourth-quarter possessions - a 1-yard touchdown from Justin Cameron and a 7-yard touchdown on a pass from Mitchell to Barry - to help keep the final score close.

Fields said with five starters on the bench with injuries, the game was a learning experience.

“We’ll watch the film and take lessons from it,” he said. “Both teams played hard and this was a good game for us to be in. Our goal is to win the Upstate Eight and this will help us do that.”

Cary-Grove 49, St. Charles East 33 St. Charles East 7 6 7 13 - 33 Cary-Grove 14 21 7 7 - 49 FIRST QUARTER SCE - Barry 40 pass from Mitchell (Frio kick), 10:10 CG - Mahoney 25 run (Glueck kick), 7:44 CG - Mahoney 47 pass from Baker (Glueck kick), 4:33 SECOND QUARTER SCE - Sciarrino 1 run (kick fail), 10:23 CG - Baker 6 run (Glueck kick), 5:14 CG - Duncan blocked punt recovery (Glueck kick), 3:47 CG - Norberg 40 run (Glueck kick), 0:47 THIRD QUARTER CG - Mahoney 45 run (Glueck kick) SCE - Candre 85 fumble recovery (Frio kick), 6:21 FOURTH QUARTER CG - Baker 5 run (Glueck kick), 8:02 SCE - Cameron 1 run (Frio kick), 4:26 SCE - Barry 7 pass from Mitchell (kick failed), 2:41 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING - St. Charles East: Sciarrino 17-82, Mitchell 11 (minus 2), Cameron 8-41, Hoscheit 2-1, Totals 38-122; Cary-Grove: Baker 23-161, Norberg 21-189, Mahoney 4-86, Connington 2-15, Dundon 1-3, Sorensen 2-5, Lippert 1-1, Totals 54-460 RECEIVEING - St. Charles East: Hoscheit 2-45, Barry 6-97, Campana 1-5, Totals 9-147; Cary-Grove: Mahoney 2-63, Totals 2-63 PASSING - St. Charles East: Mitchell 9-15-147-0, Totals 9-15-147-0; Cary-Grove: Baker 2-8-63-1, Totals 2-8-63-1 TOTAL TEAM YARDS - St. Charles East 269; Cary-Grove 523 SOPHOMORE SCORE - Cary-Grove 13, St. Charles East 7