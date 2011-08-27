Cary-Grove, Laktas run over St. Charles East football

ST. CHARLES – It’s called the double option.

It’s not a terribly complicated play, but it can be effective if executed with the sort of efficiency Cary-Grove quarterback Corey Laktas displayed Friday night at Norris Stadium.

The 5-7, 155-pound senior scored a pair of touchdowns on the play and set up a couple more with it as the Trojans rolled past St. Charles East, 28-0.

“We had some nice blocks and I found some holes and cut back on them,” said Laktas, who finished with 158 yards rushing on 16 carries. “It ended up as a nice result.”

On the play, Laktas has the option of giving the ball to the fullback on a dive or keeping it himself. After giving the ball to fullback Patrick O’Malley several times in the first quarter, the first time Laktas kept it he rolled right, then cut back against the grain and zipped 36 yards for a touchdown.

“That’s tough to defend and I thought we had it down,” East coach Mike Fields said. “They execute and they execute and they get you sleeping and then boom, all of a sudden they hit a 30-yarder or a 25-yarder.”

Laktas’ second TD in the second quarter was a carbon copy of the first, just a little shorter at 17 yards. Several other times he started out running right, then slashed back through the heart of the East defense.

“Their defense was fast,” Laktas said. “They were running hard and they were flowing with the ball. You’ve just got to be able to make that 90-degree cut and cut back and find that hole because there’s only one hole you’re going to be able to hit and you’ve got to hit it.”

Laktas was not the only Trojan to find success running the ball. Junior running back Ryan Mahoney gained 126 yards on 19 carries, back-up quarterback Quinn Baker carried 12 times for 63 yards, and O’Malley scored a pair of second-half touchdowns from a yard out. All told, Cary-Grove ran the ball a whopping 65 times for 390 yards.

Laktas only attempted two passes all night, completing one for 19 yards.

The Saints, meanwhile, could not find any rhythm offensively. East ran the ball 25 times for 27 yards. Quarterback Dean Bowen completed five of 13 passes for 36 yards with one interception.

“He’s got to get some things figured out,” Fields said, noting that it was Bowen’s first career start. “We’ve got to fix some things on the offensive line. … I’ve got one returning offensive lineman, and for the other guys, this is a good eye-opener for them.”

CARY-GROVE 28, ST. CHARLES EAST 0 Cary-Grove 7 6 7 8 - 28 St. Charles East 0 0 0 0 - 0

First quarter CG-Laktas 36 run (Buckingham kick), 8:53 Second quarter CG-Laktas 17 run (run failed), 7:46 Third quarter CG-O'Malley 1 run (Buckingham kick), :23 Fourth quarter CG-O'Malley 1 run (Laktas run), 8:01

Individual Statistics Rushing - Cary-Grove: Laktas 16-158, Mahoney 19-126, Baker 12-63, O’Malley 15-44, Carlson 2-minus-8, Connington 1-4, Tish 1-3; Totals: 65-390. St. Charles East: Hoscheit 2-5, Anderson 4-8, Bowen 9-minus-16, Bruce 2-6, Reading 8-24; Totals: 25-27. Passing - Cary-Grove: Laktas 1-2-0-19. St. Charles East: Bowen 5-13-1-36. Receiving - Cary-Grove: Mahoney 1-19. St. Charles East: Fisher 4-34, Reading 1-2. Total yards: Cary-Grove 409, St. Charles 63.