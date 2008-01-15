NIU Notes: Cary-Grove graduate picks up freshman All-America honor

DeKALB – Northern Illinois strong safety Alex Kube, a graduate of Cary-Grove, became the third Huskie freshman in the last three seasons to earn a spot on the AON Insurance freshman All-America team which was announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Huskies have had a player named to the FWAA freshman All-America team in each of the last three seasons.

Kube followed 2006 selection Eddie Adamski, a center, and 2005 honoree at linebacker Tim McCarthy.

Kube ranked second nationally among all freshmen in tackles with 111 while becoming the first freshman to lead NIU in tackles in 31 years

Last month, Kube picked up a first-team Freshman All America nod from The Sporting News. He is the first Huskie to earn first-team all-freshman nods from two organizations.

Academics: Northern Illinois student-athletes in 17 sports programs combined to post a 3.062 combined grade point average this fall, marking the second-highest GPA for Huskie athletics in school history.

It was Northern Illinois’ fifth straight semester above the 3.0 mark.