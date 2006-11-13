Football playoffs: C-G, CL South could meet again in 2nd round

Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South just can’t get away from one another.

The two Fox Valley Conference football powers who met in the IHSA playoff quarterfinals the last two seasons could see each other again this year in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

C-G (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in the northern half of the state and will host No. 16 Oak Lawn (5-4) in the first round. South (7-2) is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Fenton (7-2). If both win, it will set up another playoff game between the FVC’s best teams over the past three seasons.

C-G and South were in the same eight-team quadrants the last two seasons. C-G won a 7A quarterfinal, 34-0, in 2004, and South won a 6A quarterfinal, 20-14, last year. With the IHSA opting for mostly two 16-team brackets in each class, it seemed the two might be further apart, rather than closer.

“It’s unfortunate for the conference,” C-G coach Bruce Kay said. “It would be nice if we could see each other later.”

South coach Jim Stuglis, whose team just lost at C-G, 21-7, in Week 8, joked that with all the time he has been spending in Cary, Kay might need to find some extra office space.

“We have to get through the first one,” Stuglis said. “I hoped [a meeting with C-G] would be later. I thought with 16 we’d be close because of our loss to Jacobs and our lack of playoff points.”

Ten local teams are in the playoffs, with C-G earning a top seed and two other 9-0 teams, Marian Central (5A) and Alden-Hebron (1A) getting No. 2 seeds. Along with C-G and South, Prairie Ridge (7-2) and Crystal Lake Central (6-3) also are in, giving District 155 one-quarter of the north bracket in 6A.

Jacobs (6-3), in 7A, made the playoffs for the fifth time in school history. McHenry (6-3), also in 7A, extends its string of playoff appearances to 19 consecutive years, the sixth-longest in the state.

Two Big Northern Conference East Division teams – Harvard (8-1, in 4A) and Hampshire (6-3, in 3A) – are the other local teams that made it. Huntley and Richmond-Burton, a pair of 5-4 teams with 36 playoff points (opponents’ losses), did not make the cutoff of 38 points.

Marian Central, which finished its first perfect regular season since 1994, will see a familiar foe in the first round with Montini (5-4). The Hurricanes (9-0), who earned the top seed in their 16-team bracket, defeated the Broncos at Lombard, 20-19, on their way to the Suburban Catholic Conference title.

Alden-Hebron (9-0) is seeded No. 2 in a tough 16-team Class 1A bracket that includes No. 1 seed Galena and No. 3 Aledo, both 9-0 teams. Aledo has been ranked No. 1 most of the year by The Associated Pres, but almost was pushed up to 2A. The Green Dragons scored the most points (495) of any team in the state.

A-H opens with Polo (6-3) and could see Aledo in the quarterfinals.

“I’m happy with this,” A-H coach John Lalor said. “I’m glad they stayed with splitting the state in half.”

Crystal Lake Central is making its first playoff appearance since 1991. The Tigers are the No. 12 seed and play at Batavia (8-1), probably at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“We wanted to get to the dance, we didn’t really care who we danced with,” Central coach Jon McLaughlin said. “We want to make this as normal a process as we can.”

There were 18 teams with 5-4 records that did not make the playoffs, the most since the IHSA moved to eight classes. The cutoff of 38 points also was one of the highest.

Local first-round pairings

Class 1A

(15) Polo at (2) Alden-Hebron

Class 3A

(6) Hampshire at (3) Rockford Lutheran

Class 4A

(9) Walther Lutheran at (8) Harvard

Class 5A

(15) Montini at (2) Marian Central

Class 6A

(16) Oak Lawn at (1) Cary-Grove

(9) Fenton at (8) CL South

(12) CL Central at (5) Batavia

(10) Chicago Simeon at (7) Prairie Ridge

Class 7A

(12) Jacobs at (5) Belvidere

(11) McHenry at (6) Carmel