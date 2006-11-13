Cary-Grove defensive back’s special night has a downside

WOODSTOCK – It was kind of a crazy Friday night for Cary-Grove defensive back Dan McDonald.

On the one hand, McDonald helped the Trojans’ defense shut down Woodstock in a 46-0 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division win in both teams’ regular-season finale.

McDonald picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, as C-G (9-0, 5-0) held the Blue Streaks (1-8, 0-5) to 184 yards of total offense. The Trojans forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, to post their fourth shutout of the season and 28th consecutive regular-season victory. C-G, which has gone undefeated in the regular season the last three seasons, has allowed 33 points this year.

