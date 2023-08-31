2023 Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 2

Non-conference

Lincoln-Way East (1-0) at Batavia (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lincoln-Way East 31, Batavia 16 (2022)

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East demonstrated workman-like tendencies in last year’s meeting between the two, capitalizing on some early Batavia miscues to take control, then grinding its way to victory. It’s much the same blueprint the Griffins appear willing and capable of following. Saturday’s Week 1 game with Kenwood was scoreless after a quarter, but the Griffins pounced on Kenwood mistakes, making them pay while completing a runaway 52-12 victory. QB Braden Tischer is steady for Lincoln-Way East. When the opportunities present themselves, he tends to find a way. The running game still is a work in progress, but Nuri Muhammad was productive in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia is itching to get another chance at Lincoln-Way East after a few things didn’t go its way in last year’s game. QB Ryan Boe is about as steady as they come and threw for more than 300 yards to a variety of receivers, also scoring a rushing touchdown in Batavia’s season-opening win over an overpowered Phillips squad. What makes Batavia a difficult offense to stop is the versatility it has. Running back Charlie Whelpley is the offensive skill player most likely to do damage, but the sheer volume of choices Boe has makes it a dilemma for foes.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

-- Steve Soucie

Geneva (1-0) at Lemont (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Geneva 12, Lemont 0 (2001)

About the Vikings: Geneva came out of the box firing, rolling to a 35-0 victory over Metea Valley. WR Talyn Taylor is one of the state’s highest recruited players in the junior class, but his five-catch, 114-yard performance was overshadowed by one of his classmates. RB Michael Rumoro scored three touchdowns while running for 125 yards. Metea Valley was only able to penetrate the Geneva defensive front one time, reaching the red zone but failing to foil the shutout bid when it missed a field goal.

About Lemont: Lemont lost its first regular-season game in three years when it fell to Libertyville in Week 1. Attempting to bounce back from a regular-season loss is likely a first for the majority of those on this Lemont roster, but its one that Lemont shouldn’t feel too much pressure about. Even if Lemont managed to drop to 0-2 with a loss here, it remains an overwhelming favorite to win its side of the South Suburban Conference.

FND pick: Geneva

Kaneland (0-1) at Wauconda (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won the last meeting 40-18 in 1996.

About the Knights: For 2 1/2 quarters, coach Michael Thorgesen got the defensive performance he had hoped for as Kaneland led Washington by two scores to start the year. But The Panthers scored the next 21 points for the 33-27 stunner. Quarterback Troyer Carlson had a huge game for the Knights, throwing for 289 yards and three scores and rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown. Aric Johnson was on the receiving end of two of those TD passes. Thorgesen said he liked the effort Friday, and most of the mistakes on film were correctable, leaving him optimistic about a stronger showing in Week 2.

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda has made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1991-92, according to the IHSA website, and will be looking to make it three in a row for the first time. The Bulldogs came from behind last week for a 14-10 win against Hinsdale South, with Connor Vanselow ripping off touchdown runs of 37 and 38 yards. Hinsdale South drove to the 10 late in the game, but the Bulldogs’ defense held.

FND pick: Wauconda

-- Eddie Carifio

Curie (0-1) at Marmion (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: First known matchup

About the Condors: Curie opened with a 28-0 loss to Chicago (Mather) last week.

About the Cadets: Marmion combined for 111 rushing yards in a 14-13 loss to Maine West last week. Standout two-way player Jack Lesher was a busy man with 11 tackles, two for losses, and 94 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. Marmion should have a favorable chance at a victory or two in the next few weeks before the schedule gets tougher.

Pick: Marmion

Wheaton Academy (1-0) at St. Charles East (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last Matchup: First matchup since at least 2001

About the Saints: St. Charles East opened with a 34-6 loss to Lincoln-Way Central, but has an opportunity to bounce back with a school classified four times below its own. Entering the season, the Saints were excited about the returning starting pieces on the offensive line and at wide receiver on offense. Defensively, senior linebacker Charlie McArdle, senior safety Gavin Connolly are their two standouts.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy opened with a huge 42-8 victory over St. Michael’s on the road in Austin, Texas last week. Ethan Brunner is a standout two-way player, while the linebacking corps is led by Brett Dieter, Jeremy Johanik and Brandon Kiebles.

Pick: St. Charles East

Time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last Matchup: First known matchup

About the North Stars: Quarterback Ethan Plumb helped engineer a smooth start into the season with a fantastic showing of 34 of 45 for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Palatine last week. Senior wideout Jake Mettetal was equally impressive with 12 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Liszka was 3-for-3 in field goals, 4-for-4 in extra points and the defense was largely able to limit Palatine’s rushing attack.

About the Warriors: Crete-Monee is a program that has performed traditionally well over the last decade-plus in the playoffs. The Warriors have qualified for every postseason dating back to 2005. The Warriors were shut out last week in a 24-0 loss to Carmel Catholic.

Pick: St. Charles North

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: St. Francis 35, Sterling 27 (2022)

About the Spartans: St. Francis led late, before dropping a 27-22 opener to Downers Grove North last Friday. Now it must hit the road west to face a traditionally strong Sterling program itself smarting from a Week 1 loss. TyVonn Ransom impressed in the Week 1 loss, rushing for 116 yards and a 30-yard TD. Ball State recruit Alessio Milivojevic tossed a pair of touchdown passes, completing 23-of-32 attempts for 212 yards. The meeting between these two programs went down to the wire last year, and it wouldn’t surprise if the same transpired Friday. St. Francis would be well-served to avoid an 0-2 start going into CCL/ESCC play.

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling was shut out in the second half of a 28-17 loss to Metamora in Week 1. Senior running back Andre Klaver rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 27 yards. His long run went for 39 yards. Wide receiver Kaedon Phillips’ lone reception was a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Nettleton. The Golden Warriors were 2-for-11 on third-down conversions.

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Josh Welge

Fox Valley Conference

Dundee Crown (0-1, 0-1) at Burlington Central (0-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dundee-Crown beat Central last season 8-7 in Week 2.

About the Chargers: D-C lost to Crystal Lake South 41-16. … QB Zach Randl and WR Kali Freeman were up to their old tricks last week. Randl completed 21-of-37 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Freeman caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score.

About the Rockets: Central lost to Cary-Grove 23-12 in the opener. … RB Joey Kowall had a productive game with 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. WR Michael Person caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. … QB Jackson Alcorn completed 16 of 31 for 153 yards, but the Rockets trailed 23-0 before they were able to score against the Trojans.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-- Joe Stevenson