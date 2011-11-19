Pregame Show: No air of invincibility for Batavia, Prairie Ridge football

Kane County Chronicle sports editor Jay Schwab and Northwest Herald sports editor Eric Olson will be on the call during today’s webcast of the Prairie Ridge vs. Batavia game at 1 p.m at KCChronicle.com. Here is a chat they had before the game: Eric Olson: OK, Jay, so I want to make sure I don’t get lost on the way to Bulldog Stadium today. Basically, I drive down Randall Road until I see windmills, right?

Jay Schwab: That sounds about right. And then make a left when you hear Batavia's rather vociferous PA guy starting to whip the crowd into hysterics.

EO: Gotcha. I'm really curious to see this game. The Wolves are 11-1 and they're the best team in McHenry County. They've already lost a game, but I'm not so sure they're going to lose another.

JS: You're not the only one in an anticipatory state of mind. This is probably the first game this season Batavia is going to take the field not completely sure it is the dominant team going in – not to say that the Bulldogs don't think they're going to get it done, because I think they do. But there is no air of invincibility this week on either side.

EO: I'm a bit concerned for the Wolves, and for myself. I hear Batavia likes to throw the ball around, and it's going to be chilly from now until April. Will this game end before my butt freezes to the bleachers?

JS: You'll be OK, especially with that 1 p.m. start. Batavia has had a ton of success through the air but they're not a wild, five-wide spread team like some people assume.

The Bulldogs are relatively balanced, and in fact the defining moment of their season might have been the fourth quarter of the Geneva game, with Noel Gaspari out with an injury, and the Bulldogs’ line allowing their backs to run it down Geneva’s throat to ice The Game of the Season. Until this week, that is.

EO: That’s a relief. Although if the Bulldogs can run it down the Wolves’ throats on Saturday, they’ll be the first. This Prairie Ridge defense has been a killer, and it starts with the linebackers in their 3-5-3 defense. They’ve been very good at taking the run away from teams. Last week against Nazareth, they held a 1,000-yard rusher to five yards rushing for the game. And they’ve allowed only one offensive TD in the playoffs.

JS: Rest assured, Batavia has taken notice. The Bulldogs are, rightfully so, a pretty self-assured bunch, but they recognize this PR team is a different breed, especially those 'backers. I do sense, though, that the 'Dogs like their chances at exposing a hole or two in the Wolves' secondary. What do you think, have those fellas been tested enough to be prepared for this matchup?

EO: By a team with a top-flight passing game? No. Has Batavia played a good triple-option team yet?

JS: No, this will be a first. Batavia's defense has been awfully good this season, but you have to know who has the ball before you can square someone up.

All right, let’s stop beating around the bush here. Are the Wolves serial Champaign flirts, or does their heartbreak end right here and now?

EO: Cut me to the quick, eh? Provided they hold onto the football – which they didn't do in the semis last year – the Wolves are going to win this one. It's their third trip to the 6A semifinals in a row and I think their offense will be able to get them over the hump. This team seems too good to lose twice. I like Prairie Ridge in a wild one, 30-27.

JS: Could be, but I’m going with Batavia. I just think the Bulldogs do more things well on both sides of the ball, essentially a more complete team. In my mind, the key is how well-prepared Batavia’s defense is for that triple option (no pressure, coaches) because I know the Wolves are exceptional at it and the Bulldogs are going to need a few stops. They’re not going to score at will against a defense like Prairie Ridge’s. Make it 28-23, ‘Dogs.