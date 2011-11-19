Batavia football falls to Prairie Ridge in semis

BATAVIA – The Batavia football team suffered a season-ending loss to Prairie Ridge on Saturday, falling, 33-22, in an IHSA Class 6A state semifinal.

Seeking the program’s first trip to the state championship in Champaign since 2006, Batavia was unable to limit the Wolves’ triple-option attack. A loser in the semifinals each of the past two seasons, Prairie Ridge (12-1) advanced to face either Peoria Richwoods or Lemont for the 6A title at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Batavia (12-1) took a 14-13 edge into halftime but struggled with turnovers, throwing three interceptions and turning the ball over twice on downs.

Prairie Ridge scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to take a 33-14 lead with the point-after.

