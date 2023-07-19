Daniel Roman-Johnson only starter returning for DeKalb defense

DeKALB – Just one starter remains from last season’s DeKalb defense, which was a big part of powering the Barbs into the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Daniel Roman-Johnson has gone from a junior overshadowed by a group of seniors to the senior veteran among a bunch of younger players, and he said it’s taking some getting used to.

“I wouldn’t say a struggle, but it’s definitely been a big surprise and a big step for me,” Roman-Johnson said. “But honestly, I’ve liked the role of being one of those starters and one of the leaders on the team. There’s just a lot of new cats, and I’m glad that I can be that leader.”

Roman-Johnson was a solid player throughout the year for the Barbs, earning a spot on Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week in Week 9.

DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said Roman-Johnson has adjusted to his role and has become a true leader.

“Quite frankly, he’s one of the best leaders I think I’ve ever had as a coach,” Schneeman said. “This is my ninth year as a head coach. I don’t know if I’ve had anybody better in terms of not only are they a really, really good player but vocal.

“A lot of times kids will lead, but they lead by example. They don’t necessarily want to ruffle any feathers, but Daniel is, he’s vocal, he gets on guys, but he does so respectfully. He motivates guys, he always plays at a high energy level, he communicates both on the field and off the field, and he always gives great effort.”

Roman-Johnson started for the Barbs as a sophomore. Schneeman said he took his lumps that season but showed great promise that he followed through on during the 2022 season.

Now, Schneeman believes Roman-Johnson has taken the next leap in his evolution. Not only does he understand everything the Barbs are trying to do defensively, but he’s able to share and teach the young players.

“It doesn’t have to be defensive coaches answering questions,” Schneeman said. “He’s a guy that a lot of our younger guys turned to and learned a lot from. It’s been really cool to see Daniel’s progress from being a really talented sophomore, but taking some lumps, to really excelling as a junior and now taking the next step and being a leader for us.”

Roman-Johnson said he appreciates the help he’s gotten from the coaching staff in giving him pointers and advice while he tries to adjust to being a better leader for the Barbs.

He said things keep getting easier as the offseason moves on.

“Last year I was kind of just in the shadows mainly working on my own grind by myself,” Roman-Johnson said. “It’s definitely been one of those things like, if I’m not one of those people who step up, then maybe nobody will. I’ve just kind of taken that as my motivation to step up and help the team out.”

Overall, Roman-Johnson likes what the Barbs have put on the field so far this summer.

“Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of good things and a lot of bad things. A lot of ups and downs,” Roman-Johnson said. “There’s a lot of new guys. A few guys have put in a lot of work, and a few guys have to uplift, but it’s just coming with the days.”