Reloaded Sycamore football ready to meet high expectations surrounding program

SYCAMORE – While the cupboard isn’t exactly bare for a Sycamore football team that has reached the Class 5A state semifinals two years in a row, the Spartans lost nine 3-year starters to graduation.

But there’s a new crop of 3-year starters stepping into the leadership void for the Spartans.

“We’ve played 26 games and a lot of these kids, whether they were starters or backups, they got a lot of practices in. I got to see a lot of good competition. We say it all the time, our kids know what good is and they know what they have to do to be good. — Joe Ryan, Sycamore coach

“Most of us have been on the team for a while, so we know what it looks like to be good leaders,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Tristan Countryman said. “We’ve taken from their example and seeing what worked in the past and applying that. We’ve known these guys forever, and we already have the relationships. They know and respect us already, so it’s not hard to build that leadership role.”

[ Friday Night Drive Photos: Sycamore football holds summer workout ]

Countryman is one of four Daily Chronicle All-Area first-team selections returning for the Spartans, who went 12-1 last year, losing to Nazareth in the semifinals.

It was the second straight year that the Spartans not only reached the semis but lost to the eventual state champs, falling to Fenwick in the 2021 semifinals.

It’s resulted in the Spartans playing almost three years worth of games over the past two seasons. Coach Joe Ryan said those extra games and all the extra practice time that comes with them has helped develop the team’s depth.

“We’ve played 26 games, and a lot of these kids, whether they were starters or backups, they got a lot of practices in,” Ryan said. “I got to see a lot of good competition. We say it all the time, our kids know what good is, and they know what they have to do to be good. So they’re getting themselves there.”

Ryan said the team is progressing toward the start of fall practices, which begin Aug. 7. The team begins regular season play against DeKalb on August 25 at Huskie Stadium. It’s not going quite as smooth as year ago, he said, but that’s to be expected losing the amount of seniors the team lost – particularly the nine 3-year starters.

Still, Ryan said he likes where the team is and how the new group of seniors are handling themselves.

“They just sort of set the standard for how we should be playing and how we should be leading,” running back and linebacker Diego Garcia said about the now-graduated group of seniors. “We want to win a state championship, and we want to be playing and winning at the highest level we can be. I feel like we trust in the program. We’re a well-developed team and just very focused on wanting to win. We just have to trust in the program, and the rest will come.”

The Spartans will need to replace 3-year starter Eli Meier at quarterback. Ryan said junior Burke Gautcher, an all-area wide receiver last season, will slide back to quarterback after starting for the freshman team two years ago. He already has five college offers after one season at wide receiver, making 37 catches for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’ll also still play in the secondary where he made two interceptions and had 51 tackles, eight for a loss.

“He’s probably just a little bit bigger version than Eli,” Ryan said. “He’s just so explosive. He’s just an explosive athlete. So, there’s a lot of different things that he can do, but he has really improved his throwing, and that’s a really a big key. And we got some guys he’s gonna be able to get the ball to. So I know we lose him as a receiver, but we got some really good receivers on the outside that he’s gonna be able to get the ball to.”

Aside from backs like Garcia and Tyler Curtis as targets out of the backfield, junior Carter York figures to be a top target for Gautcher. He was an all-area honorable mention last season

“He’s an outstanding player,” Ryan said. “We’ve been blessed with Eli, we were blessed with Grant [McConkey] before that, and I can go on down the line all the good quarterbacks we’ve had. Burke’s the next really good one.”