Jack David back to anchor experienced Batavia O-line

Jack David won’t back down from whoever is in front of him on the line of scrimmage.

It’s simply not in his competitive DNA. David, the 6-foot, 210-pound Batavia senior center, finds that internal drive to improve in the weight room every day. He spoke of it at West Aurora’s “Battle of the Big Butts” Linemen Challenge on July 13.

“If I’m not squatting the most on the team, how am I supposed to move guys over 100 pounds more than me?” David said. “From sophomore to junior year, I definitely bulked up, but this year, I’m about the same, gained five pounds.”

“...That’s the whole reason I’m playing [starter minutes]. I’m not the biggest guy, but I can move my guy.”

David is back for his second year starting as the anchor of the line in the middle. Frank Porcaro projects beside him at left guard. Nick Ruiz, now in his third year, is slated at right tackle and Jonathan Brown will slot in to protect senior quarterback Ryan Boe’s blindside.

One year removed from a state championship game appearance, four of five starting offensive linemen for Batavia are back ready to pave the way once again.

Internal expectations, at least in David’s eyes, are no different.

“We’re expecting to go back to state,” David said. “Our goal is to win state again [like we did in 2017], obviously. We should have, probably, at least a top five O-line in the state this year.”

“Pretty much, what they want us to work on is better athlete, better person and smarter,” David said. “The biggest two are stronger, faster. Size doesn’t matter too much, as long as you can, obviously, move your guy.”

Ruiz also believes Batavia is on that path.

“We’ve got the mindset,” Ruiz said. “We’re just working. Every week, we’ve got a different opponent and we’ve got to focus on different things. I think, really, our game we’re really looking forward to is Lincoln-Way East [Week 2].”

Ruiz began his junior season around 220 pounds and ballooned up to upwards of 285.

“This year, I’m just working on staying fast and working in the weight room,” Ruiz said.

“This is the closest I’ve ever felt with a team, and I’ve been playing since first grade,” David said. “We’re like family. We hang out all the time. We’re like brothers.”

Batavia’s Jordan Buckley picks up a giant tire as part of the annual "Battle of the Big Butts" Linemen Challenge at West Aurora High School on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Buckley, D-Line primed for big season

Jordan Buckley has the college verbal commitment to Ball State checked off his list.

His mindset now as a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end: See quarterback, hit quarterback and rack up tackles.

“I think we’re going to be a solid team this year. I think our whole D-Line has gotten better over summer camp, [even] more so than last year. We’re farther ahead than last year.”

“Our mindset and play-wise, we’re [farther along]. Before, we had people just starting out and now, we have people who have been here for two years learning plays.”

Buckley is projected to be the lone starting lineman returning from last season. Cody Heeringa, Ben Grimes and Malachi Smith, a recent transfer from Texas, are among some of the rotating pieces.

“Physical dude,” Buckley said of Grimes. “He’s like me. He’s learning his plays.”