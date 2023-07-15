Kaneland’s transition smooth under new coach Mike Thorgesen

MAPLE PARK – Transitions to a new coach can be a tricky thing. For Kaneland under coach Mike Thorgesen this summer, it’s been anything but.

Not only a 12-year assistant with the Knights, Thorgesen’s ties to the program run back to when his dad, Joe Thorgesen, coached the team and Mike was a waterboy. So taking over the program has gone smoothly.

“Having him as a coach for the past three years, and then he’s been here for so long, and then his dad before him,” senior running back Josh Mauthe said. “So it’s been great. I mean, it hasn’t been like a crazy weird adjustment or anything. It’s kind of just been, he came in, and we just went to work. So it hasn’t been like a distraction or anything. I think it’s been a lot better.”

Thorgesen found out he was replacing coach Pat Ryan in late May. He’s been guiding the Knights through summer practices and 7-on-7 competitions after they went 7-4 last year.

After a 3-3 start, the Knights won four straight, allowing only 30 points in those wins, including a 35-14 victory in the playoff opener against Riverside-Brookfield. Thorgesen was the defensive coordinator, as he’s been the past six years.

“He’s always been a great leader for us on the coaching staff, so I feel like him taking the head coach job is just gonna help us propel to the next level as we always wanted to,” senior receiver Aric Johnson said. “It’s been going real smooth for us. The transition felt really nice.”

Johnson, Mauthe and four-year starting quarterback Troyer Carlson return to power a Kaneland team looking to move up the Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 White standings after two straight third-place finishes. They’ve lost to Sycamore and Morris each of the past two years.

Thorgesen said he doesn’t expect any major changes from how the team looked last year.

“Every year we kind of adjust to what our strengths are going to be,” Thorgesen said. “So if you really look at it, each year is a little bit different. But as far as the Xs and Os, we’ll be your normal Kaneland team with some adjustments here and there based on our strength.”

Johnson said he’s been getting some reps at running back this summer as the team works on its depth there behind Mauthe. Thorgeson said sophomore Luke Gadomski also has been strong at running back this summer.

Johnson, who played some running back in middle school, said he’s excited for how the team is shaping up.

“We’re gonna be moving around a little bit more, get the defenses a little bit more confused,” Johnson said. “I might get some running back snaps. It just all depends on who we’re playing and what our scheme is going into each game.”

Thorgesen said he’s liked what he’s seen from senior wide receiver Dom DeBlassio, senior free safety Tony DeBlassio, sophomore receiver Evan Frieders and sophomore offensive lineman Jake Buckley.

Mauthe said the combination of experienced seniors – Thorgesen said there’s about six starters back on each side of the ball – and hungry younger players has him optimistic for the season.

“I think there’s like a new energy for our team, and everybody’s kind of been feeling it,” Mauthe said. “I think we’ve been getting to work, and just everybody’s happy to be here and just executing well. So I think it’s been going good.”

Thorgesen said the transition has been very smooth. Some of the administrative duties he’s inherited have been tricky, but in all he said he’s enjoying his first summer as a head coach.

“At the end of the day, ball is ball,” Thorgeson said. “The football takes care of itself. All of our staff is the same. The football has been the easy part. Everything else that comes with being a head coach, I’ve been adjusting to. But overall it’s been solid.”